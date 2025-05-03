Sixers Flip Paul George for Former MVP in Blockbuster Trade Pitch

With the rumors swirling around Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s future in Milwaukee following the Bucks‘ third straight first-round exit and Damian Lillard‘s Achilles injury, the Philadelphia 76ers could pounce on the opportunity to flip their Paul George gamble, which did not pan out.

Tony Jones of The Athletic proposed a blockbuster trade that would pair former MVPs Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid in an imposing twin towers that could make the Sixers a legitimate title favorite.

Here is Tony Jones’ trade proposal:

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Paul George, Jared McCain, 2025 first, 2028 first (via LA Clippers), 2029 pick swap (via LA Clippers), 2030 first

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jones claimed that the Bucks will not find any better deal than his because of the potential of the draft picks involved.

“The 2028 first-round pick is unprotected and lands in a year where the Clippers would either no longer have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, or both be significantly slower. The same goes for the 2029 pick swap. In all, the Bucks would have to deal with George, but they would get a premium draft asset right away, a premium young talent in McCain and two potential premium future draft assets to go along with Philadelphia’s 2030 unprotected first-round pick. The Bucks aren’t going to find a potential top-five draft pick elsewhere, ” Jones wrote.

Mock Trade Package ‘Insulting’ to Bucks, Says Reporter

However, in the same The Athletic story where Aldridge made this pitch, Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm shut down the trade proposal.

“This is insulting. The Bucks will be taking positive assets only in any trade conversation, and the age 35-37 seasons of George for $162 million doesn’t make any sense to acquire. A pick in the top six of this draft is nice, and McCain is a good young player, but there just is nowhere near enough in this trade for the Bucks,” Nehm wrote.

On the Sixers’ side, Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid could be a clunky fit. But Antetokounmpo could also serve as insurance for Sixers president Daryl Morey in case Embiid’s injuries continue to weigh them down.

Insiders Speculate Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Seek Trade

In the morning after the Bucks lost Lillard in Game 4, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst painted a murky future in Milwaukee.

“It’s possible that Giannis has played his last game in Milwaukee as a Buck,” Windhorst said on the April 28 episode of the “Hoop Collective” podcast. “I don’t know, but it’s also irresponsible not to contemplate that right now.”

The Bucks went on to lose Game 5 in Indiana, where they stunningly squandered a seven-point lead in the final 40 seconds of the game.

Windhorst isn’t alone in speculating that Antetokounmpo could ask out of Milwaukee this summer.

Appearing on on April 23, NBA insider Chris Haynes also made the same assumption.

Asked if Antetokounmpo will finish his career in Milwaukee, Haynes gave a blunt answer.

“I don’t think so,” Haynes said. “This 2025 Playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s gonna be pivotal. If they don’t get to the Finals, win the Finals, or even make a deep run, you can probably see some wholesale changes going on in Milwaukee.

“You can go from coaching staff and front office to the players, it can be a pretty big, significant wholesale if the Milwaukee Bucks don’t make a significant run this postseason.”

Haynes added that the Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee might end as early as this summer.

“I could see them going in a different direction, and yeah, I can see that possibility if things go sour this postseason for sure,” Haynes said.