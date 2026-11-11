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Paul George Gets Special Compliment From Joel Embiid After 76ers-Celtics

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Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 28: Paul George #8 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talk against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Going into Tuesday’s (November 10) matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, Paul George was ready to face his former home crowd.

As a member of the Celtics, George has been thriving. He felt little pressure heading into Philly, considering his exit wasn’t his choice, and he hasn’t said anything negative since he’s been gone.

With the ability to relax, George managed to dominate the Sixers. After the game, Joel Embiid gave him credit for his performance on Tuesday night.

Paul George Gets Special Compliment From Joel Embiid

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 04: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on November 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bucks 109-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“He played well,” Joel Embiid said of George. “He came in here, and that’s what he’s been doing all season. He’s healthy, he’s in a good space mentally. So yeah, I mean, he’s been playing well all season, and he just did what he’s been doing all season.”

While Embiid hasn’t always stayed in contact with former members of the team, he made it clear that hasn’t been the case with George. The star center revealed that the two remain close, despite George going to a division rival back in July.

“Paul is great,” Embiid added. “Off the court, we have a special relationship. Families are close, especially both of our kids. Actually, all of our kids. So yeah, I mean, I love him. I think you know that’s why I’m extremely happy for him. You know, he’s healthy. He’s playing well.”

Paul George Dominates 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 04: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at TD Garden on November 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bucks 109-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The veteran forward checked in for 30 minutes on Tuesday night.

George knocked down 14 of his 22 shots from the field. He lit the Sixers up from deep, going 6-for-11 from beyond the arc.

The ex-Sixer finished the game with 36 points, five rebounds, and one assist. In 10 games this season, George is shooting 48.8% from the field and hitting 44.0% of his threes. He is producing averages of 22.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Paul George Gets Special Compliment From Joel Embiid After 76ers-Celtics

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