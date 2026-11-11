Paul George Gets Special Compliment From Joel Embiid After 76ers-Celtics

Going into Tuesday’s (November 10) matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, Paul George was ready to face his former home crowd.

As a member of the Celtics, George has been thriving. He felt little pressure heading into Philly, considering his exit wasn’t his choice, and he hasn’t said anything negative since he’s been gone.

With the ability to relax, George managed to dominate the Sixers. After the game, Joel Embiid gave him credit for his performance on Tuesday night.

Paul George Gets Special Compliment From Joel Embiid

“He played well,” Joel Embiid said of George. “He came in here, and that’s what he’s been doing all season. He’s healthy, he’s in a good space mentally. So yeah, I mean, he’s been playing well all season, and he just did what he’s been doing all season.”

While Embiid hasn’t always stayed in contact with former members of the team, he made it clear that hasn’t been the case with George. The star center revealed that the two remain close, despite George going to a division rival back in July.

“Paul is great,” Embiid added. “Off the court, we have a special relationship. Families are close, especially both of our kids. Actually, all of our kids. So yeah, I mean, I love him. I think you know that’s why I’m extremely happy for him. You know, he’s healthy. He’s playing well.”

Paul George Dominates 76ers

The veteran forward checked in for 30 minutes on Tuesday night.

George knocked down 14 of his 22 shots from the field. He lit the Sixers up from deep, going 6-for-11 from beyond the arc.

The ex-Sixer finished the game with 36 points, five rebounds, and one assist. In 10 games this season, George is shooting 48.8% from the field and hitting 44.0% of his threes. He is producing averages of 22.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.