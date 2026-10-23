After the Boston Celtics came up short against the Detroit Pistons, they knew they had a lot to work on moving forward. At least the debut of the veteran forward Paul George went better than most probably expected.

The Celtics should feel optimistic about the George debut. Not only did he look good, but he told the media he felt healthy following the matchup.

It could be a major turnaround for George, compared to his underwhelming days with the Sixers.

Ex-76ers Star Paul George Reflects On Bad Health After Celtics Debut

“My stint in LA. I was pretty healthy to finish my last year there, and then, honestly, going to Philly, I just had a bad hyperextension that really set me back, and I couldn’t quite shake that one,” George recalled to reporters.

“It was an ongoing thing of my leg, my knee not feeling strong, and it was rough, right? Because I was trying to rest, but I was also trying to be available for the team, and just couldn’t quite find the time to let it all come together.”

Rough would be an understatement. After George played a 74-game season with the Clippers in 2023-2024, earning a second-straight All-Star nod, the Sixers invested a max deal in George.

For two seasons, George couldn’t stay healthy and faced a long suspension during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

During his age-34 season, George played in just 41 games. Last season, he appeared in 37 games. George finished his two-year run with the 76ers with just 78 appearances. He posted averages of 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

During the 2026 offseason, the Sixers and the Boston Celtics struck a trade centered around George and the veteran forward, Jaylen Brown.

So far, both teams are enjoying their new acquisitions. For the Celtics specifically, George produced 38 points, five rebounds, three assists, and five steals in a 121-113 loss against the Pistons. He obviously has a long way to go and still has plenty to prove on the health front, but Paul George is off to a promising start. As long as his body holds up, he could be on the track to re-enter the All-Star conversation.