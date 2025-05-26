Paul George Shares Frustrations From Debut Season With Sixers

Paul George‘s first season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t go according to plan. The veteran forward delt with injury issues throughout the year, and ended up playing in just 50% of the Sixers total games.

During a recent episode of his “Podcast P with Paul George,” the veteran All-Star shared his frustrations.

“I came in healthy,” George said. “I didn’t have any hiccups; I spent the whole offseason working on my body, getting healthy. Then I get to Philly. Preseason, I get hurt…I didn’t have my burst. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t pin what it was…So I started taking medicine to numb it up. Then I had an injury I didn’t even know about. That’s when I found out I had a torn adductor. That whole time, I just couldn’t move.”

George wasn’t the only member of Philadelphia’s roster to succumb to injury. Joel Embiid was also limited throughout the season. Nevertheless, George’s first season in the City of Brotherly Love left a lot to be desired. Therefore, he will likely have to prove himself to the fanbase next season, otherwise the calls for him to be traded could quickly grow.

Sixers Unlikely to Trade George This Summer

In a recent article, Jake Fischer reported that Philadelphia is unlikely to pursue a trade package built around George this summer.

“Sources say that recent reports suggesting that the Sixers will be looking to explore George’s trade market in conjunction with the draft are a misread,” Fischer reported. “There have been no indications that they are looking to package George with the No. 3 pick or try to move him on his own. The Sixers surely understand that there is little-to-no chance they could optimize a trade return for the 35-year-old after his injury-riddled maiden season as a Sixer … especially with three seasons remaining on George’s max deal”

George will likely remain with the Sixers heading into the 2025-26 season. His trade value is also expected to be at an all-time low. Therefore, even if Daryl Morey wanted to trade George, it would be difficult to do so. It makes sense to keep the veteran around and hope that he bounces back strong.

Sixers To Use The Third Overall Draft Pick

Outside of George, the Sixers have been expected to explore potential trades centered around their third overall draft pick. However, during a recent episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s “Take Off Podcast,” Morey committed the franchise to using the pick themselves.

“Yeah, our plan is to pick this pick, yeah,” Morey said. “Yeah, I think the top few, top three, four, you could argue, five maybe. I mean, there are good players in this draft. The top of this draft, I think, I would say I was very fortunate to start my career in the 2003 draft. Which some argue is the best draft of all time, but I think it’s in the top five of high-quality players in the top of the draft in my career.”

The top end of the 2025 NBA Draft is expected to be deep with talent. Philadelphia could add a star of the future to the roster. Of course, there could still be a trade. Draft night is known for deals being struck at the last minute.

Nevertheless, it appears that the Sixers are keeping George and adding a talented rookie right now. If things play out that way, then the fanbase will surely be hoping the roster remains healthy next season. After all, a team built around George and Embiid should be a contender. Especially when Tyrese Maxey is rapidly developing into a star in his own right.