Philadelphia 76ers Labeled Best Fit for LeBron James’ Former Lakers Teammate

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off an impressive opening-night victory over the defending NBA champion New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

With a revamped roster headlined by key returners Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, along with offseason additions LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, Philadelphia held its own against New York all game long and escaped Madison Square Garden with a 106-100 win.

76ers Labeled Best Fit for Ex-Lakers Sharpshooter

While Philadelphia doesn’t have much salary cap space available, one of its biggest concerns is how much production its bench can provide throughout the season.

The 76ers currently have one open roster spot, which could allow them to make a move for James’ former Lakers teammate and first-round pick Dalton Knecht.

Los Angeles waived Knecht on Monday after trimming its roster to 15 players. Following the move, the Knoxville News Sentinel named Philadelphia one of five “best fits” to land the young sharpshooter.

The Philadelphia 76ers could be looking to add more shooters, with Dalton Knecht emerging as a potential option after being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers 👀 https://t.co/FhJci36EwH — Basketball Ground (@BBallGround) October 20, 2026

Knecht has struggled defensively during his young NBA career, which is part of the reason the Lakers moved on from him.

However, he has plenty of offensive talent when he plays with confidence, and Philadelphia could take a chance on a player who would likely come at a low cost with the potential for a significant payoff.

Knecht’s NBA Career

Drafted out of Tennessee in 2024, Knecht appeared in 78 games during his rookie season. He averaged 9.1 points in 19.2 minutes per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.

However, the Lakers attempted to trade him at the deadline in a deal for Mark Williams, who was playing for the Charlotte Hornets at the time. Los Angeles announced the trade, but Williams failed his physical, forcing the Lakers to rescind the deal and bring Knecht back.

From that point on, Knecht seemed to lose confidence with the organization, and his playing time dropped significantly during the second half of the season and throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Last season, he appeared in just 54 games, averaging 10.2 minutes and 4.2 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range.

Dalton Knecht as a rookie: — 9.1 PPG | 1.6 3PM

— Most 3P in a game ever by a rookie (tied)

— Most games with 5+ 3P in his class

— Top three in 3P among his class

— First rookie with 35+ PTS, 0 TOV, 75+ FG% in a game since Blake Griffin averaged 10.2 MPG and 4.2 PPG as a sophomore. — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 19, 2026

Despite the decline in his role, Knecht showed flashes of his offensive potential during his first two NBA seasons. He erupted for 37 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 19, 2024, and scored 32 points against the Denver Nuggets on March 14, 2025. He also recorded two 27-point performances during the 2024-25 season.