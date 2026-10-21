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Philadelphia 76ers Labeled Best Fit for LeBron James’ Former Lakers Teammate

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Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers - Emirates NBA Cup
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his dunk with teammate Dalton Knecht #4 while playing the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off an impressive opening-night victory over the defending NBA champion New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

With a revamped roster headlined by key returners Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, along with offseason additions LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, Philadelphia held its own against New York all game long and escaped Madison Square Garden with a 106-100 win.

76ers Labeled Best Fit for Ex-Lakers Sharpshooter

While Philadelphia doesn’t have much salary cap space available, one of its biggest concerns is how much production its bench can provide throughout the season.

The 76ers currently have one open roster spot, which could allow them to make a move for James’ former Lakers teammate and first-round pick Dalton Knecht.

Los Angeles waived Knecht on Monday after trimming its roster to 15 players. Following the move, the Knoxville News Sentinel named Philadelphia one of five “best fits” to land the young sharpshooter.

Knecht has struggled defensively during his young NBA career, which is part of the reason the Lakers moved on from him.

However, he has plenty of offensive talent when he plays with confidence, and Philadelphia could take a chance on a player who would likely come at a low cost with the potential for a significant payoff.

Knecht’s NBA Career

Drafted out of Tennessee in 2024, Knecht appeared in 78 games during his rookie season. He averaged 9.1 points in 19.2 minutes per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.

However, the Lakers attempted to trade him at the deadline in a deal for Mark Williams, who was playing for the Charlotte Hornets at the time. Los Angeles announced the trade, but Williams failed his physical, forcing the Lakers to rescind the deal and bring Knecht back.

From that point on, Knecht seemed to lose confidence with the organization, and his playing time dropped significantly during the second half of the season and throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Last season, he appeared in just 54 games, averaging 10.2 minutes and 4.2 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range.

Despite the decline in his role, Knecht showed flashes of his offensive potential during his first two NBA seasons. He erupted for 37 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 19, 2024, and scored 32 points against the Denver Nuggets on March 14, 2025. He also recorded two 27-point performances during the 2024-25 season.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Philadelphia 76ers Labeled Best Fit for LeBron James’ Former Lakers Teammate

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