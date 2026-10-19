Philadelphia 76ers Dealt Bad News Before Season Opener

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly keeping Moussa Cisse, dealing a blow to the Philadelphia 76ers’ hopes of claiming the promising young center off waivers.

Insider Marc Stein reported over the weekend that the Mavericks were considering waiving Cisse to bring back veteran big man Dwight Powell for a 13th straight season. However, Dallas decided on Monday to waive Powell instead, holding on to Cisse.

After ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news, The Athletic’s Christian Clark confirmed that Cisse would remain in Dallas.

“I can confirm the Mavs are waiving Dwight Powell. ESPN first on it. Mavs holding onto Moussa Cissé,” the Mavericks beat writer wrote on X.

Cisse will battle for minutes in a crowded Mavericks front court headlined by Dereck Lively II, Santi Aldama, Daniel Gafford and rookie Morez Johnson Jr.

I can confirm the Mavs are waiving Dwight Powell. ESPN first on it. Mavs holding onto Moussa Cissé. https://t.co/AfQoyEbocq — Christian Clark (@christianpclark) October 19, 2026

Looks like Moussa Cisse stays with the Mavs after all https://t.co/55RvnBFXL7 — Trevor Lane (@TrevorLane) October 19, 2026

Philadelphia 76ers Need Backup Big

Marc Stein earlier named the Sixers as a potential landing spot for Cisse, given their thin depth at center behind Joel Embiid.

“If Cissé were to be waived Monday and then clear waivers Wednesday, I’m also told that the 76ers and Lakers would have strong interest in signing him to a two-way deal even though neither team currently has a two-way opening,” Stein reported, while naming the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls as two other teams interested in Cisse.

The Sixers face a depth crisis at center, leaving inexperienced rookie Adem Bona, Jabari Walker and Tacko Fall as the only active backups behind Embiid. Free agent acquisition Ariel Hukporti had been slated to fill that crucial 15-to-18-minute rotational role, but a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the preseason has sidelined him for the year.

Sixers Center Options

There has been talk of LeBron James, Dominick Barlow and Dean Wade playing small-ball center for Nick Nurse.

“So, when you add it all up, backup center remains a topic of discussion amongst Sixers fans, but their options behind Embiid have at least felt more passable in recent seasons than they did 5-7 years ago. But without Hukporti for this season, Philadelphia will need Barlow or Walker or Bona to take a step and play lots of important minutes in the regular season and postseason.

“If none of those players proves himself by the trade deadline, [Mike] Gansey will likely be in the rental market come February,” wrote Liberty Ballers’ Greg Frank.

Despite their obvious concerns at the five spot, the Sixers share the third-shortest NBA title odds with the New York Knicks, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. They tip off their season against the Knicks on Tuesday.