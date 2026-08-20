Philadelphia 76ers Receive Major Message Ahead of New Season

The Philadelphia 76ers spent the summer rewriting their whole identity, and one Hall of Famer is not afraid to say what everyone in Philly is thinking. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown now share a locker room with Joel Embiid.

That kind of talent swap does not happen quietly, especially with someone like Shaquille O’ Neal watching closely. The big man turned analyst had plenty to say about what this roster actually needs to prove this season.

Appearing on SC@Night, Shaq did not hold back on what this Sixers team owes its fanbase after years of near misses and injury setbacks. He made it clear that adding two superstars this offseason changes the entire conversation around Philadelphia heading into the year.

“Championship or bust. You got the great LeBron. You got great Embiid. It was like 3, 4 years ago Charles and I would always say how he’s the best big man. Jokic has surpassed him, will be honest, making a name for himself. My question to Joel: does he want it back? And if he does, please show me. I know LeBron wants to get one last one. Jaylen is feeling slighted. Maxey is making a name for himself, definitely the team to watch. I don’t wanna hear next year…this team was put together to win a championship now…they have all the pieces they need.”

That challenge lands at an interesting point for Embiid, who has watched Nikola Jokic pull ahead of him in the center conversation over the past few seasons. Shaq bringing that up directly shows just how much weight Philadelphia’s franchise cornerstone still carries in these debates around the league.

Why LeBron And Jaylen Brown Joined The Sixers

Shaq’s demand for a title only makes sense once you see how fast Philadelphia moved to build one. This roster overhaul did not happen by accident. James signed in free agency after weeks of deliberation, while Brown arrived through a trade that Sixers president Bob Myers pushed hard to complete.

Both additions instantly reshaped expectations around a franchise still chasing its first title since 1983. Reports throughout the process suggested Maxey played a direct role in recruiting James, given their existing relationship through Klutch Sports.

Brown, meanwhile, joins a frontcourt mix that already includes Embiid and a rising V.J. Edgecombe, giving Nick Nurse several different ways to build his rotation. James, Brown and Maxey held their first joint workout this week in Los Angeles, offering fans an early look at what the starting group could resemble once training camp opens in two months.

What Comes Next For The Sixers

Philadelphia enters the season with about as much pressure as any team in the league, and Shaq’s comments only sharpen that. A roster featuring James, Brown, Embiid and Maxey leaves little room for excuses if things stall out again.

Embiid’s health remains the swing factor after a brutal stretch last postseason that included an appendectomy and multiple in-series injuries. The 76ers were eventually swept by the Knicks in the second round, a result that still stings around the organization.

Nurse now has to figure out how these pieces fit together defensively while managing minutes across an aging core. Edgecombe’s development also matters here, since Philadelphia needs bench scoring after ranking near the bottom of the league in that category last postseason.

Shaq set the bar himself: championship or bust. Whether this roster clears it starts showing up the moment training camp opens.