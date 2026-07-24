Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Reacts to LeBron James News

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey was every Philadelphia 76ers fan after LeBron James announced his decision to join their franchise on Friday.

Maxey, who was in the gym when James dropped the bombshell, shared a video of himself screaming at the top of his lungs after his workout was interrupted by the news.

In his IG story caption, the Kentucky alum, who played for coach John Calipari before entering the NBA, wrote, “I’m like coach cal” alongside several laughing emojis.

76ers Win LeBron James Sweepstakes

Per multiple insiders, Maxey, who shares the same agent as LeBron James, played a key role in recruiting the four-time NBA champion to Brotherly Love. When James was reportedly deliberating between his various suitors, Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown all reached out to the 41-year-old star to nudge him in the right direction.

“Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown have all been in communication with James, sources told ESPN on Tuesday, with Maxey leading the charge,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported last week. “The 25-year-old Maxey, a fellow Klutch Sports client who also has trained with James in the offseason for the past several years, has referred to the 41-year-old star as a “big brother” in the past.”

James also reportedly met 76ers majority owner Josh Harris during his visit to the Fanatics Fest weekend last week. Furthermore, he’s known to be fond of Bob Myers, the president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the managing entity of the 76ers.

LeBron James Will Retire in 76ers Uniform

After announcing his decision to sign a two-year, $8M contract, James all but confirmed that he will retire as a member of the Sixers.

“This is my last decision,” James said, confirming that he won’t play for another team.

“I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?” he continued. “I still want to sacrifice, work and grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

The four-time champion expressed excitement about joining forces with Embiid, Maxey, Brown and VJ Edgecombe in a loaded Sixers starting unit.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

LeBron James and the 76ers are already viewed as the overwhelming favorite to win the Eastern Conference and reach the 2027 NBA Finals.