NBA Players Who Were Accused Of US Flag Disrespect Before LeBron James

LeBron James sparked a social media controversy after a video showed him stretching, practicing his shooting form, and moving around during the U.S. national anthem before his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks on October 20, 2026, at Madison Square Garden.

During the pre-game rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” James was seen standing in line with his 76ers teammates while casually swinging his arms, stretching, and mimicking a basketball shooting and warm-up routine.

U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social calling James a “TOTAL DISGRACE” and demanding that he apologize to American service members and veterans.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country,” Trump said. “LeBron James should apologize to all of ​those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the ​American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

It was not the first time an NBA player had been accused of disrespecting the United States national anthem.

Here are four other players who were accused of disrespecting the United States national anthem.

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama faced online criticism during the 2026 NBA Finals after standing with his arms crossed during the pre-game performance of the U.S. national anthem.

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center, cameras captured Wembanyama standing expressionless with his arms folded across his chest. He did not place a hand over his heart.

Critics, including commentators like Jason Whitlock and online personalities, argued that as a high-profile athlete playing in the U.S., Wembanyama, who is from France, should have shown more conventional respect. Some falsely framed it as a political protest akin to kneeling.

Analysts like Stephen A. Smith and many fans pushed back against the outrage, noting that standing with arms crossed is not a violation of league rules, does not require a hand over the heart, and was not intended as a political statement. Wembanyama, who lost in five games to the New York Knicks in the finals, did not issue a public statement regarding the reaction.

Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac did not “disrespect” the national anthem per se. Instead, he chose to stand while his teammates and opponents knelt during the NBA’s restart in the Orlando “bubble” in July 2020.

Isaac stated that his decision was rooted in his Christian faith, believing that the Gospel rather than kneeling or wearing specific apparel, is the true answer to societal issues like racism.

He clarified that standing had nothing to do with disrespecting or making a statement against the flag or the country, but rather keeping his focus on God.

Some critics and commentators accused him of division or making a political statement, many supporters praised him for exercising his personal and religious convictions.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf sparked a major national controversy during the 1995-1996 NBA season when he refused to stand for the U.S. national anthem, viewing the American flag as a symbol of oppression and tyranny.

Abdul-Rauf, who was born Chris Jackson before converting to Islam, sat out or stayed in the locker room during “The Star-Spangled Banner” for several months before it drew public attention in March 1996.

He believed the U.S. flag and history represented tyranny, oppression, and systemic injustice, and that standing conflicted with his Islamic beliefs.

Under NBA rules, players and staff were required to stand in a “dignified posture” during the anthem. The league suspended Abdul-Rauf indefinitely.

The standoff ended when the NBA and Abdul-Rauf reached an agreement allowing him to stand during the anthem while closing his eyes and quietly reciting Islamic prayers.