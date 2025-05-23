Potential Cost for Sixers to Keep Yabusele Revealed

Guerschon Yabusele enjoyed a strong debut season for the Philadelphia 76ers. He signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the franchise last summer, having impressed during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As such, Yabusele is heading into unrestricted free agency. Given his reliable performances for Nick Nurse’s team, it’s understandable that Philadelphia will want to keep him around.

According to Keith Smith and Trevor Lane, speaking on the “NBA Front Office Show,” it’s logical to expect Yabusele to sign a deal for the full taxpayer MLE. That exception is expected to sit around $5.67 million next season. There is no guarantee that team will be the Sixers.

Whether the Sixers can afford to keep Yabusele with a deal in that range will remain to be seen. However, when factoring in the second units struggles in the front court last season, Daryl Morey may feel he has no choice but to try and retain Yabusele long-term.

Morey Wants to Keep Yabusele With Sixers

During a recent news conference, Morey discussed his desire to keep Yabusele around beyond this season.

“We love what Guerschon was able to bring,” Morey said, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “I think that was a great job by our scouting department. A great job by the coaching staff getting the most out of him. Just like Paul (George), he got pressed into some roles that were a little different from what he thought. We thought he was gonna play more of the 4 and he’s excelled there. He gave us a lot of minutes at the 5 as well.”

Morey continued.

“The team going forward, I think his mix of minutes will be a little different when we’re healthy.” Morey finished. “Obviously, he’s an unrestricted free agent so it’s not for sure whenever that happens, but we would like to retain him.”

Yabusele suited up for 70 games this season, averaging 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 50.1% from the field and 38% from deep.

Sixers Could Struggle to Keep Yabusele

According to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, the Sixers may find it difficult to keep Yabusele due to the limited financial resources available.

“Due to their current restraints, bringing back Guerschon Yabusele and Quentin Grimes in free agency will be a challenge for Morey and the front office,” Carlin wrote. “The first apron limits what they can do in free agency and it hurts their chances at being able to keep both players. One has to wonder if Morey makes a salary dump move to create more space to bring back both Yabusele and Grimes.”

It will be interesting to see what type of market Yabusele has in the NBA. If other teams are willing to pay him in the region of $5.6 million, he may be wearing a new uniform next season.