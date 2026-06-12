The 2025-2026 NBA season gave the Philadelphia 76ers an opportunity to find another diamond in the rough with Dominick Barlow.

The 23-year-old forward was a developmental prospect out of New Jersey. His NBA experience was limited, and the Sixers put him to the test early.

It’s safe to say Barlow passed with flying colors. Soon, the Sixers will have to make an important decision on Barlow, choosing to pick up his team option or decline it.

Currently, Barlow has a $3.4 million club option on the table. In Jonathan Hollinger’s roundup of contract predictions, the Athletic writer predicts that the Sixers will decline Barlow’s option. However, that doesn’t mean the plan is to let him go.

76ers Predicted To Decline Promising 23-Year-Old’s Contract Option

While the Sixers may decline the option, Hollinger believes the Sixers would bring him back on a new deal.

“Barlow’s deal in Philly seemed predicated on declining his option and then re-inking him as a non-Bird free agent this summer,” Hollinger wrote.

“Since BORD$ values him at $9.55 million, a multi-year deal starting at his non-Bird max of $4.1 million would be a win for the Sixers.”

Dominick Barlow’s 76ers Run

The Sixers added Barlow in July 2025. When they signed him, the veteran forward joined the team on a two-way contract.

Eventually, the Sixers converted Barlow to a standard deal. He finished the 2025-2026 season by playing in 71 games. 59 of those appearances were with the starters.

Barlow wrapped up the regular season by averaging 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He shot 53.9% from the field and hit on 25.6% of his threes.

Before reaching the Sixers, Barlow played college hoops at St. Joe’s University. In 2022, Barlow went undrafted. He started his career with the San Antonio Spurs. Barlow also had a 35-game run with the Atlanta Hawks.