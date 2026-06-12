HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 09: The shoes of Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers are seen during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
76ers Predicted To Decline Promising 23-Year-Old’s Contract Option
GettySAN ANTONIO, TX – APRIL 6: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes through drills before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on April 6, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
While the Sixers may decline the option, Hollinger believes the Sixers would bring him back on a new deal.
“Barlow’s deal in Philly seemed predicated on declining his option and then re-inking him as a non-Bird free agent this summer,” Hollinger wrote.
“Since BORD$ values him at $9.55 million, a multi-year deal starting at his non-Bird max of $4.1 million would be a win for the Sixers.”
Dominick Barlow’s 76ers Run
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 04: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a call during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Sixers added Barlow in July 2025. When they signed him, the veteran forward joined the team on a two-way contract.
Eventually, the Sixers converted Barlow to a standard deal. He finished the 2025-2026 season by playing in 71 games. 59 of those appearances were with the starters.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 01: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes to the basket against Tre Johnson #12 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on April 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Barlow wrapped up the regular season by averaging 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He shot 53.9% from the field and hit on 25.6% of his threes.
Before reaching the Sixers, Barlow played college hoops at St. Joe’s University. In 2022, Barlow went undrafted. He started his career with the San Antonio Spurs. Barlow also had a 35-game run with the Atlanta Hawks.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The 2025-2026 NBA season gave the Philadelphia 76ers an opportunity to find another diamond in the rough with Dominick Barlow. The 23-year-old forward was a developmental prospect out of New Jersey. His NBA experience was limited, and the Sixers put him to the test early. It’s safe to say Barlow passed with flying colors. Soon, […]
76ers Predicted To Decline Promising 23-Year-Old’s Contract Option