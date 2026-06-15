Soon, it will be time for the Philadelphia 76ers to make some key decisions with team options.

Trendon Watford, a 25-year-old forward, is among multiple players with a club option for the 2026-2026 NBA season.

The Sixers have to decide if it’s worth bringing him back for $2.8 million next year.

A recent prediction from Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson sees the Sixers declining the option but considering a reunion.

76ers Predicted To Make $2.8 Million Cut Before NBA Free Agency

The prediction is all about the salary cap.

“While Watford earning an extra $50,000 or so may not sound like much, it is not the primary benefit of this. Because declining Watford’s option and signing him to a new deal then puts him on a one-year contract, the rule regulating the cap hit of his minimum deal would be in effect,” Aaronson wrote.

“So instead of carrying a cap hit of just over $2.8 million, Watford’s cap hit would be the projected minimum salary for a player with two years of service, at right about $2.45 million.”

Declining Watford’s team option and re-signing him on a one-year minimum contract projects to save the Sixers over $350,000 in cap space.

Trendon Watford’s Run With The Sixers

In July 2025, Watford was an under-the-radar signing for the Sixers.

He joined the team on a two-year, $5.3 million deal. He was coming off a two-year run with the Brooklyn Nets. Before that, he spent two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Watford has a good relationship with the franchise star, Tyrese Maxey, which was a major plus on arrival.

In 53 games, Watford came off the bench for all but seven matchups. He shot 51.5% from the field, averaging 6.5 points. Watford came down with 3.3 rebounds per game and dished out 2.5 assists per game.

The 76ers certainly shouldn’t look to run it back with the same group of role players. They weren’t good enough to get it done in 2025-2026.

Watford was a decent depth piece, giving the Sixers an average of 5.7 minutes in the postseason games he played. Over two rounds, Watford picked up DNPs four times.

Declining the option is the right move for Philly. If bringing Watford back is helpful financially and on the court, then it’s the right move. However, Watford should not be around the top of the 76ers’ list of priorities this offseason.