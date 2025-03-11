Proposed Sixers Trade Swaps Paul George for Much-Needed Front Court Depth

The Philadelphia 76ers are stuttering toward the end of the regular season. Despite a heavy summer of investment, the Sixers have been one of the most disappointing teams of the season.

Of course, the Sixers’ poor performances are primarily tied to injury issues and a lack of high-level depth. In a recent, and likely controversial trade proposal, which would need to occur in the summer, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz looks to solve the depth issue. The trade looks like this:

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Paul George, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick

“The Sixers should be listening to offers for George, Joel Embiid or both this offseason in an attempt to find some younger, healthier talent around Tyrese Maxey,” Swartz reasoned. “Moving George isn’t going to be easy with three years and $162.4 million left on his deal, especially since the veteran forward will turn 35 in May.”

Swartz continued.

“The Bucks are one franchise that may be desperate enough to win a title and George should theoretically fit well between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Philly will almost certainly have to throw in some draft capital as well.”

Losing George would be a tough blow for the Sixers. However, the returning depth would ensure Nick Nurse has a far deeper roster, capable of handling any potential injury-induced hurdles the 2025-26 season throws at his team.

Sixers Need Front Court Depth

According to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, the Sixers must improve their front court depth ahead of next season.

“Although depth wasn’t the primary reason for Philadelphia’s failure, it disappointed nonetheless,” Pelton wrote on March 2. “Backup centers Andre Drummond and Adem Bona haven’t provided the cover the 76ers expected behind Embiid, and Caleb Martin wasn’t the strong role player Philadelphia expected. As a result, the Sixers have given more than 3,500 minutes to players my metric rates below replacement level this season, the league’s eighth-highest total.”

A potential package of Kuzma, Portis and Connaughton would go a long way to improving Philadelphia’s overall depth. However, Daryly Morey would likely need to explore other avenues to round out the end of bench unit. That could also include re-signing Guerschon Yabusele, who has impressed throughout the season.

Sixers Paul George Dealing With Groin Strain

On March 8, Adam Aaronson of The Philly Voice reported Nurse had informed the media George would miss ‘at least’ the next two games for the franchise. The veteran All-Star is currently dealing with a groin strain.

“Nick Nurse says Paul George is out at least for the next two games,” Aaronson posted on X.”

George has a history of injury issues. That history is part of the concern for Sixers fans, as the franchise already has Embiid as a consistent injury concern. Building a contending roster around two veterans with injury issues is a dangerous game.

As such, potentially flipping George for Kuzma, Portis and Connaughton would not only add depth, but reliable contributors who could help keep Embiid’s minutes down throughout the regular season.

While it’s unlikely Morey signs off on trading George in the summer, it’s at least something he should consider.