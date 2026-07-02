By the end of night one of NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers were sure they were going to lose Quentin Grimes to another team.

Sure enough, on Wednesday, July 1, Grimes agreed to a deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Spotrac, Grimes will join the Lakers on a four-year, $60 million deal.

Shortly after the news broke about his new agreement, Grimes took to social media to react.

Ex-76ers Vet Quentin Grimes Reacts To Lakers Move

Grimes hasn’t made a parting statement just yet.

The veteran guard is simply showing his excitement for the 2026-2027 NBA season, which will be spent with the Lakers.

The full contract details have not been finalized just yet, but Grimes is estimated to make $13.9 million in his first season with the Lakers.

By year three, the salary could be over $15 million, with a $16 million player option attached for his age-29 season in 2029-2030.

Quentin Grimes’ 76ers Run

Grimes arrived in Philadelphia via trade during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

At the time, he had spent 47 games playing for the Dallas Mavericks. As the Mavs’ front office made major changes, they cut ties with Grimes ahead of the 2025 deadline.

At first, Grimes looked like an All-Star-caliber talent for the Sixers. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 28 games with the Sixers.

When Grimes re-signed with the Sixers for one season, he appeared in 75 games with the team, averaging 29.4 minutes on the floor.

During the season, Grimes produced 13.4 points per game and shot 33.4% from three/

The Sixers showed some level of interest in Grimes, but took their free agency plans in a different direction. So far, the Sixers signed Dean Wade and Ariel Hukporti.

Hours after Grimes parted ways with the team, the 76ers added Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster deal.