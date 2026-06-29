PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 30: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers argues a call from the referee during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 30, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
As Quentin Grimes waits to hear a desirable offer from the Philadelphia 76ers, he has a market of suitors looking forward to possibly making a deal of their own this week.
The Sixers have a shot at retaining Grimes, but a key team was linked to the 26-year-old guard on Sunday, June 28.
Philadelphia 76ers Get Quentin Grimes Threat From Miami Heat
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks defends a shot from Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 04, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
When mentioning several names, Barry Jackson noted Grimes, the Chicago Bulls free agent Anfernee Simons, and the New York Knicks sharpshooter, Landry Shamet.
The Heat recently swung a big trade to land Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. While the Heat are believed to be better with Antetokounmpo running the show, the supporting cast is a question mark.
Quentin Grimes’ NBA Career
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 12: AJ Green #20 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers reach for the ball during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Grimes’ career started with the New York Knicks in 2021.
Amid his third season with the Knicks, Grimes was traded to the Detroit Pistons. Being in a rebuild while Grimes recovered from setbacks, Grimes didn’t play much for the Pistons. He was traded in the following offseason to the Dallas Mavericks after playing in just six games.
With the Mavs, Grimes played in 47 games. He was traded to the Sixers during the 2024-2025 NBA season. It was a spectacular stretch for Grimes, who averaged 21.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.
After Grimes didn’t land a big offer from the 76ers, he inked a one-year deal. The veteran guard averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds, while averaging 33.4% from deep.
Will The Sixers Fight To Keep Grimes Off The Heat?
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 10: Dalen Terry #14, Quentin Grimes #5, and Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers talk during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The 76ers’ new President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey, revealed that the Sixers have been in contact with Grimes’ representation.
There is an effort to retain Grimes, but nothing is guaranteed at this time.
Seeing as though Grimes’ rookie-scale deal remains his biggest contract, the veteran will want a notable payday. The Sixers are fighting to keep Grimes, but they could certainly end up priced out in July.
This week, we’ll get a better idea of Grimes’ future.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
As Quentin Grimes waits to hear a desirable offer from the Philadelphia 76ers, he has a market of suitors looking forward to possibly making a deal of their own this week. The Sixers have a shot at retaining Grimes, but a key team was linked to the 26-year-old guard on Sunday, June 28. Philadelphia 76ers […]