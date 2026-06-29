As Quentin Grimes waits to hear a desirable offer from the Philadelphia 76ers, he has a market of suitors looking forward to possibly making a deal of their own this week.

The Sixers have a shot at retaining Grimes, but a key team was linked to the 26-year-old guard on Sunday, June 28.

Philadelphia 76ers Get Quentin Grimes Threat From Miami Heat

According to a report from The Miami Herald, the Heat are expected to “try to add at least two skilled three-point shooters in free agency.”

When mentioning several names, Barry Jackson noted Grimes, the Chicago Bulls free agent Anfernee Simons, and the New York Knicks sharpshooter, Landry Shamet.

The Heat recently swung a big trade to land Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. While the Heat are believed to be better with Antetokounmpo running the show, the supporting cast is a question mark.

Quentin Grimes’ NBA Career

Grimes’ career started with the New York Knicks in 2021.

Amid his third season with the Knicks, Grimes was traded to the Detroit Pistons. Being in a rebuild while Grimes recovered from setbacks, Grimes didn’t play much for the Pistons. He was traded in the following offseason to the Dallas Mavericks after playing in just six games.

With the Mavs, Grimes played in 47 games. He was traded to the Sixers during the 2024-2025 NBA season. It was a spectacular stretch for Grimes, who averaged 21.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.

After Grimes didn’t land a big offer from the 76ers, he inked a one-year deal. The veteran guard averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds, while averaging 33.4% from deep.

Will The Sixers Fight To Keep Grimes Off The Heat?

The 76ers’ new President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey, revealed that the Sixers have been in contact with Grimes’ representation.

There is an effort to retain Grimes, but nothing is guaranteed at this time.

Seeing as though Grimes’ rookie-scale deal remains his biggest contract, the veteran will want a notable payday. The Sixers are fighting to keep Grimes, but they could certainly end up priced out in July.

This week, we’ll get a better idea of Grimes’ future.