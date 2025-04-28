Radio Host Delivers Brutally Honest take on Sixers Paul George, Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are at a crossroads. Nick Nurse’s team failed to qualify for the playoffs after what was a disastrous season. As such, Daryl Morey has two choices available to him. He either hits the rest button and puts the Sixers into a rebuild. Or, he gives the current core one more season to try and prove itself.

According to Tyrone Johnson of 97.5 The Fanatic, the Sixers are unlikely to explore a rebuild heading into the summer. Johnson believes that outside of Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia doesn’t have any players with a positive trade value.

“Any conversation that’s about changing this roster, that involves trading people and getting something back with value, is crazy,” Johnson said. “…Paul George won’t get you a stack of phonebooks. And no one cares about phonebooks anymore. Joel Embiid right now would get you a broken-down car with no engine.”

Johnson continued.

“I’m not suggesting that this is a great situation that the Sixers are in. But this notion that you can just move on from Embiid, and someone else is going to take him on. And, you’re gonna get something back that’s gonna help you win, is beyond ridiculous. Honestly, to say it out loud would be disrespectful to the audience.”

Both Embiid and George have struggled with injury issues in recent years. Neither star was at their best this past season. If they can’t get healthy and sustain a high level of play for an entire season, the Sixers must look for other options.

Paul George Has Plans for the Offseason

During a recent interview with Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, George discussed his plans for the summer. The Sixers All-Star is aiming to meet up with Maxey and Embiid to begin preparations for the 2025-26 season.

“I think that’s very important,” George said. “We’ve already talked about seeing each other, where we’re going to be this summer. So we’ve already had those conversations about connecting once the season’s over. I think it’s very important. I don’t think it’s healthy to go two, three months before seeing each other, regardless of if we’re checking in over the phone. It’s just different seeing each other.”

While fans will undoubtedly be pleased to hear George is taking some ownership for this past season, the only way the trio can earn back some goodwill is by staying healthy. Working out in the summer is great, but if they’re not available when the games matter, then the Sixers will be right back where they were during this campaign.

Maxey Was Surprised by Sixers’ Struggles

When speaking to the media shortly after the Sixers’ season came to an end, Maxey revealed his surprise at the team’s struggles.

“I think the biggest thing is, man, like, and this is the first time I’ve ever been through something like this,” Maxey said, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “Honestly, I can’t sit here and say I prepared for this moment. I’ve never prepared for a moment like this, but my biggest thing is trying to keep everybody positive. At the end of the day, it does suck.”

Maxey wasn’t the only one taken aback by Philadelphia’s plight. However, the onus is now on the Sixers’ star trio to rebuild their value around the NBA and put the franchise back in a position to contend for a championship. Otherwise, Morey will have to find a way to re-stock the team’s assets as he begins to tear down the current roster.