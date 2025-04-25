Recent Poll Sets Record Straight on Joel Embiid’s Relationship With Sixers Fans

Joel Embiid has been the Philadelphia 76ers‘ crown jewel for his entire career. The 2023 MVP has been tasked with leading the Sixers to a championship.

However, Embiid’s consistent injury and conditioning issues have derailed the Sixers’ time and time again.

Embiid, 31, has become synonymous with Philadelphia’s inability to make a deep playoff run. Even when healthy, the veteran big man has continually run out of gas as Philadelphia got deeper into the playoffs. Yet, despite the Sixers’ shortcomings, Embiid has maintained a high approval rating among the fan base.

However, it would appear that Embiid’s 19-game season for the Sixers has been the final straw for a large contingent of Sixers fans. According to its annual poll, the Philadelphia Inquirer has seen Embiid’s approval rating plummet over the past 12 months.

Between 2022 and 2024, 85-90 percent of Sixers fans wanted Embiid to remain with the franchise. Now, 47% of fans want to see Philadelphia move on from the big man. That number will likely continue to grow if Embiid fails to recover from his latest surgery in time to be fit for the new season.

After all, Embiid is the team’s highest-paid player, and that cap space could go a long way to retooling the roster.

Sixers’ Embiid Recently Underwent Surgery

According to an official update from the Sixers, Embiid underwent successful surgery on Friday, April 11.

“Joel Embiid underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday,” The Sixers reported. “The procedure was performed at NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow. Embiid will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks.”

Embiid also underwent surgery last summer. He failed to reap the benefits of that procedure. His fitness is a significant swing factor in Philadelphia’s bid to challenge for a championship. Furthermore, there are genuine concerns regarding his ability to see out an entire season and the playoffs.

Sixers and Embiid Clashed Over Injury Recovery

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Embiid and the Sixers’ front office clashed throughout the 2024-25 season. There was a difference in opinion regarding how he should be approaching his injury and recovery.

“There was some tension there between Joel Embiid and that front office, from my understanding,” Charania said on an April 3 episode of NBA Today. “The team believed he needed to play at some points of the season, that he needed to get his conditioning right through playing and getting better that way. He felt like he needed surgery. He ends up getting the surgery.”

Now that Embiid has undergone another surgery, all eyes will be on his ability to make an impact on the court. With dwindling support from the fan base, Embiid won’t be afforded the support and grace that he’s become used to from Sixers fans, both in attendance and around the city.

Daryl Morey will undoubtedly be monitoring the situation closely. If he believes Embiid is no longer capable of leading a championship push, he may begin exploring the trade market.

Of course, if Embiid comes back at full strength, the Sixers will be one of the most talented teams in the NBA. Perhaps that level of uncertainty is playing a part in the clear frustrations of a success-starved fan base.