76ers Release Answer To LeBron James Playing Question vs Nets

Coming off a win against the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to pay a visit to the Brooklyn Nets to close out a back-to-back set.

LeBron James got the nod to play against the Pacers on Sunday night, and he put together an impressive showing.

The veteran forward checked in for 33 minutes and shot 5-for-8 from the field. James scored 15 points, while dishing out 11 assists, coming down with one rebound, and blocking one shot.

The Sixers defeated the Pacers 131-124.

LeBron James’ Status vs Nets Is Decided

As expected, the 76ers ruled out LeBron James against the Brooklyn Nets.

Since he debuted with the 76ers, LeBron has not played in both games of a back-to-back set. The trend will continue on Monday night, as James manages the sciatica injury that bothered him last season.

The good news is that the Sixers could get a reinforcement when James sits out. Joel Embiid missed the first night of the back-to-back for injury management purposes. He was upgraded to questionable for the game on Monday.

LeBron’s Season With The Sixers

So far, LeBron James has appeared in 11 games for the Sixers. He sees the court for 32.5 minutes per game.

The veteran forward is making 44.3% of his shots from the field, averaging 15.1 points per game. In addition to his scoring, James is coming down with 7.2 rebounds per game and producing 6.9 assists per game.

The Sixers have been thrilled with James’ basketball IQ, in addition to his passing. He’s been a major contributor to the 76ers’ 11-3 start, which places them as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.