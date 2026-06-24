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Philadelphia 76ers Reveal True Thoughts On 11-Year NBA Free Agent

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ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05: A view of the shoes worn by Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Washington Wizards against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When the Philadelphia 76ers went on the clock with the 22nd pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, they selected Labaron Philon Jr.

By going with a high-end guard in the first round, it leaves some questions about some of the Sixers’ potential flight risks heading into free agency.

Following Tuesday’s draft action on June 23, 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey was asked about some of the team’s free agents, specifically, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Gansey made it clear that Tuesday’s outcome doesn’t change anything.

Philadelphia 76ers Reveal True Thoughts On 11-Year NBA Free Agent

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

During his post-draft media availability, Gansey confirmed that the Sixers’ front office has been in contact with Oubre’s representation.

While the 76ers can agree to a new deal with their 30-year-old free agent, the discussion is still ongoing. Oubre could wait until free agency opens up in July in order to attract more suitors and drive up his value.

The Sixers may be showing interest in retaining Oubre, but that doesn’t guarantee that something will get done this time around.

Kelly Oubre’s 76ers Run

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 06, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The veteran forward just wrapped up his third season with the Sixers.

During the 2023 offseason, Oubre inked a one-year contract with the 76ers. After averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, Oubre hit the free agency market.

The Sixers retained Oubre with a two-year deal. He made $16.3 million over the past two seasons. Oubre played the 2025-2026 season on an $8.3 million player option.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Oubre shot 46.7% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc. The veteran forward posted averages of 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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