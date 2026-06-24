When the Philadelphia 76ers went on the clock with the 22nd pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, they selected Labaron Philon Jr.

By going with a high-end guard in the first round, it leaves some questions about some of the Sixers’ potential flight risks heading into free agency.

Following Tuesday’s draft action on June 23, 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey was asked about some of the team’s free agents, specifically, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Gansey made it clear that Tuesday’s outcome doesn’t change anything.

Philadelphia 76ers Reveal True Thoughts On 11-Year NBA Free Agent

During his post-draft media availability, Gansey confirmed that the Sixers’ front office has been in contact with Oubre’s representation.

While the 76ers can agree to a new deal with their 30-year-old free agent, the discussion is still ongoing. Oubre could wait until free agency opens up in July in order to attract more suitors and drive up his value.

The Sixers may be showing interest in retaining Oubre, but that doesn’t guarantee that something will get done this time around.

Kelly Oubre’s 76ers Run

The veteran forward just wrapped up his third season with the Sixers.

During the 2023 offseason, Oubre inked a one-year contract with the 76ers. After averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, Oubre hit the free agency market.

The Sixers retained Oubre with a two-year deal. He made $16.3 million over the past two seasons. Oubre played the 2025-2026 season on an $8.3 million player option.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Oubre shot 46.7% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc. The veteran forward posted averages of 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.