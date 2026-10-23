Rival Scouts Doubt Joel Embiid is Happy in Current 76ers Role

The Philadelphia 76ers added two big players in the offseason. Jaylen Brown and LeBron James were brought in, which made the 76ers contenders. So far this season, things have worked out. The Sixers have won both of their games thus far.

In fact, Philadelphia was able to erase a 29-point deficit against the Cavaliers. In those first two games, Joel Embiid has had a good game and a bad one offensively. Rival scouts don’t seem to believe that Embiid will be happy deferring for too much longer, though.

Rival Scouts Believe That Joel Embiid Won’t Be Happy

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, rival scouts don’t believe that Embiid will continue to be happy being the third or fourth option on the team.

“I think it’s going to be a problem, and that could railroad them. “I just don’t buy it right now. He’s going to want the ball more. He’s going to get pissed. He’s going to stop playing defense. He’s going to stop running,” a rival scout told MacMahon.

Embiid was the center of the franchise for most of the last decade. Despite his injuries, the offense still flowed around him when he was on the court. That is no longer the case. Tyrese Maxey is the best player on the team, and Brown and James bring their own flavor to the offense.

Embiid has scored 13 and 24 points in his first two games. Defensively, he looks much more spry. His movement laterally looks much improved from what he did a year ago. Of course, it’s still very early in the season. Embiid does not have a reputation for having longevity over the course of a season.

The 76ers were built to help negate that problem. That’s why James and Brown are on the roster. It’s highly unlikely that the Sixers will have their starting five available all year long. Embiid won’t play in back-to-backs and is already sitting out a game this weekend.

The Sixers Feel Confident in Their Performances So Far

So far, the 76ers feel good about where they are as a team. Winning both games and mounting a massive comeback is a good start to the year. The starting lineup has accounted for the majority of the points they have scored, which was expected heading into the season.

Embiid hasn’t shot the ball well yet, but that will likely change. The 76ers will figure out a better way to distribute the ball to their stars so that everyone gets touches. Embiid also has stated multiple times that he wants to win, no matter what that looks like.

Sweeping statements about the 76ers can’t be made yet. This is a team that will have bumps over the course of the season. Even so, rival teams are wary that this team will remain a happy one as the year continues to progress.