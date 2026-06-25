76ers Send Honest Message About Top Free Agent Quentin Grimes

Following an exciting night for the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected Labaron Philon Jr. with their lone first-round pick, many wondered if that was the writing on the wall for the veteran, Quentin Grimes.

The 26-year-old standout guard is set to become a free agent at the start of July.

Since the Sixers selected an exciting rookie guard with their top asset from the Jared McCain trade, it could be a signal that Grimes is on his way out.

76ers Send Honest Message About Top Free Agent

If you ask Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey about the situation, he would disagree that the selection indicates that Grimes is on his way out.

Following the first round of the draft on Tuesday, June 23, Gansey addressed Grimes ahead of free agency.

“This doesn’t change it,” Gansey told reporters.

“I mean, obviously, I wasn’t here with Quentin, but I’ve heard a lot of great things, and we’ve been in contact with his representation.”

The President of Basketball Operations said the same about the veteran forward, Kelly Oubre Jr., who will see his two-year deal expire this summer.

“They are two guys who, hopefully, we bring back, but you never know with free agency. I mean, that’ll start here soon.”

Quentin Grimes’ 76ers Run

The Sixers acquired Grimes during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

After a 47-game run with the Dallas Mavericks, the Sixers sent Caleb Martin to the Mavs in exchange for Grimes and a second-round selection.

During his first 28 games with the Sixers, Grimes averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

The 76ers brought Grimes back with a one-year, $8.7 million contract in October 2025.

During his first full season with the Sixers, Grimes appeared in 75 games. He shot 45.0% from the field and knocked down 33.4% of his attempts from three, to average 13.4 points per game.

Beyond the scoring, Grimes averaged 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Before the Sixers and the Mavs, Grimes had runs with the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks. Coming out of Houston in 2021, Grimes was a 25th overall pick, who started his career in New York.