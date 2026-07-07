Days after agreeing to a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics to acquire Jaylen Brown, the Philadelphia 76ers have finalized the deal.

The addition of Brown officially puts an end to the Paul George era. The PG stretch in Philadelphia concludes after two seasons.

Philadelphia 76ers Send Message To Paul George After Blockbuster Trade

In an official team-released statement, Sixers’ Managing Partner Josh Harris penned a farewell message to George.

“I also want to thank Paul for his contributions during his time in Philadelphia,” Harris said in a press release.

“Paul and his family were active in our community, and we’re appreciative of their time and impact here.”

Harris also formally welcomed Brown to the organization after they were able to finalize the deal.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome five-time NBA All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers,” Harris said.

“Throughout his career, Jaylen has proven to be one of the best two-way players in the league. He knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, and I can’t wait to see him alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.”

Paul George’s Sixers Run

George was well-liked within the 76ers’ locker room, but his play didn’t live up to the hype his presence generated ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The former 10th overall pick joined the Sixers after putting together back-to-back All-Star seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

At 34, George signed a $212 million contract with the Sixers. He was expected to spend four years with the team, helping Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey deliver a championship to Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, it didn’t pan out.

George battled through many setbacks over the past two years. Over two seasons, he appeared in just 78 games.

The veteran forward shot 43.4% from the field and hit 37.5% of his shots from beyond the arc. He produced averages of 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.