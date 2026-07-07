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Philadelphia 76ers Send Message To Paul George After Blockbuster Trade

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Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George during an NBA game.
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Days after agreeing to a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics to acquire Jaylen Brown, the Philadelphia 76ers have finalized the deal.

The addition of Brown officially puts an end to the Paul George era. The PG stretch in Philadelphia concludes after two seasons.

Philadelphia 76ers Send Message To Paul George After Blockbuster Trade

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 16: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In an official team-released statement, Sixers’ Managing Partner Josh Harris penned a farewell message to George.

“I also want to thank Paul for his contributions during his time in Philadelphia,” Harris said in a press release.

“Paul and his family were active in our community, and we’re appreciative of their time and impact here.”

Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Boston Celtics

GettyJaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter during game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Harris also formally welcomed Brown to the organization after they were able to finalize the deal.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome five-time NBA All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers,” Harris said.

“Throughout his career, Jaylen has proven to be one of the best two-way players in the league. He knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, and I can’t wait to see him alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.”

Paul George’s Sixers Run

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends Hugo Gonzalez #28 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

George was well-liked within the 76ers’ locker room, but his play didn’t live up to the hype his presence generated ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The former 10th overall pick joined the Sixers after putting together back-to-back All-Star seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

At 34, George signed a $212 million contract with the Sixers. He was expected to spend four years with the team, helping Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey deliver a championship to Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, it didn’t pan out.

George battled through many setbacks over the past two years. Over two seasons, he appeared in just 78 games.

The veteran forward shot 43.4% from the field and hit 37.5% of his shots from beyond the arc. He produced averages of 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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