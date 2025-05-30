Sharpshooting Forward Named as “Dream Target” for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers roster needs more depth. That much became clear throughout a disastrous 2024-25 NBA season. Therefore, Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, will likely be bracing for a busy summer.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Cam Johnson was cited as a potential “Dream Trade Target” for the Sixers.

“If the Sixers want to keep the No. 3 selection (probably the smart choice), they should be looking to add shooting to a core that ranked 27th in three-point accuracy this past season (34.1 percent),” Greg Swartz wrote. “Johnson is a natural fit at power forward between Joel Embiid and Paul George while Knecht has a bright future as a catch-and-shoot wing.”

Johnson, 29, is a high-level forward who could elevate the Sixers’ starting rotation. In 57 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, Johnson averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He shot 47.5% from the field and 39% from deep.

However, the Sixers are unlikely to have the necessary trade assets to land the Nets forward. Of course, if Morey believes Johnson is the missing piece to the current puzzle, he will likely find a way to make the trade happen.

Sixers Need Front court Depth

Not only would Johnson improve the Sixers’ current rotation, but he would also fill a legitimate need. According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Philadelphia’s front court rotation is its biggest weakness heading into the summer.

“The need for reliable reserves behind Joel Embiid is obvious given his ongoing availability issues, and they’ll be magnified if Andre Drummond declines his $5 million player option to head elsewhere,” Buckley wrote. “And while the Sixers hope to bring Guerschon Yabusele back, his unrestricted free agency could get pricey.”

Given the injury concerns surrounding Joel Embiid and Paul George, it makes sense to chase high-level front court additions. Johnson is talented enough to keep a team afloat while other stars are out of the rotation. However, if everyone were healthy, Johnson would ensure the Sixers had one of the best front courts in the Eastern Conference.

Paul George Admits Frustration With Sixers Debut

During a recent episode of his “Podcast P with Paul George,” the Sixers forward shared his frustrations over a difficult debut season for the franchise

“I came in healthy,” George said. “I didn’t have any hiccups; I spent the whole offseason working on my body, getting healthy. Then I get to Philly. Preseason, I get hurt…I didn’t have my burst. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t pin what it was…So I started taking medicine to numb it up. Then I had an injury I didn’t even know about. That’s when I found out I had a torn adductor. That whole time, I just couldn’t move.”

George’s debut season with the Sixers was disappointing, which is part of the reason Philadelphia must pursue additional depth at the forward position. Nevertheless, if George can bounce back in the 2025-26 campaign, the Sixers could be a major threat in the East.

Either way, though, adding Johnson or any other talented forward would be innovative business for Morey and the Sixers.

