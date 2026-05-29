Should 76ers Pursue Timberwolves’ $46.8 Million Vet?

Before Donte DiVincenzo went down with a postseason-ending Achilles injury, the Philadelphia 76ers had rumored interest in picking him up via trade.

Not long after Daryl Morey was relieved of his President of Basketball Operations position with the Sixers, the ex-executive’s trade deadline targets were revealed.

According to The PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson, DiVincenzo was on the radar.

The Former Rival Will Be Available Again?

Following a second-round exit after a loss against the San Antonio Spurs, the Minnesota Timberwolves have some key decisions to make this offseason.

Retaining their trade deadline acquisition, Ayo Dosunmu, will be a priority. Considering the amount of money that Dosunmu may generate, it could spell the end of DiVincenzo in Minnesota.

A recent report from ESPN suggested that cutting ties with DiVincenzo in some form could be in the cards.

“Minnesota simply cannot afford to let Ayo Dosunmu walk. That’s why sources around the league expect he will be back with the Wolves, but for a price slightly above the midlevel exception (roughly $15 million), which is what most rival teams could offer. Doing so might require Minnesota to move off Donte DiVincenzo, who will miss at least most of next season with a torn right Achilles, to avoid going into the second luxury tax apron.” via ESPN

It’s too early to tell what the future holds for DiVincenzo in Minnesota. The team will get a better idea in July, when the free agency market opens up for the 2026-2027 season.

If DiVincenzo Is Available, Should The Sixers Pounce?

The 76ers were right to target DiVincenzo when they did. While they clearly didn’t try hard enough to acquire him, which would’ve certainly helped the Jared McCain mess-up sting less, the correct thinking was involved.

DiVincenzo brings solid and consistent value to both sides of the floor. He is a high-energy player who doesn’t back down from competition. The Delaware native also won titles at the NCAA and NBA levels.

In 2025-2026, DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 4.1 rebounds, while shooting 37.9% from three. While he started all 82 games for the Timberwolves this past season, he is comfortable in a bench role as well.

The problem? A torn Achilles. There is a reality where DiVincenzo doesn’t play next season. If he does, it won’t be until late in the season.

If the Timberwolves move off DiVincenzo, he would be a hard sell for the 76ers at this time. But don’t be surprised if the Sixers give him a look in free agency next offseason.