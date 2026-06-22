Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will have their first free agency run under the new front office leader, Mike Gansey.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers executive doesn’t enter the easiest situation when it comes to roster building.

With Daryl Morey’s top-heavy philosophy, the Sixers have a lot of money tied up in three guys. The bargain bin is where the Sixers will search this summer.

Philadelphia 76ers Could Consider 3 Bargain Bin NBA Free Agents

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale has been rolling out lists of the NBA’s top bargain bin free agents throughout the offseason.

After his third, most recent drop, who are some of the logical targets for the Sixers this year?

Dean Wade, Cavaliers

The 29-year-old forward went undrafted in 2019 out of Kansas State.

Wade has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, spanning seven seasons.

In 342 games, Wade has 160 starts under his belt. He has posted averages of 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Throughout his career, Wade has shot 36.2% from three.

The Cavaliers’ connection between Gansey and Wade makes this an obvious link. Gansey won’t join the 76ers, looking to build the same team as he helped craft in Cleveland, but it’s a logical move for the Sixers’ new President to bring some familiarity to the table.

Wade is a decent defender, three-point shooter, and can rebound.

Keon Ellis, Cavaliers

Let’s just get all of the Cleveland connections out of the way.

Ellis spent most of his career with the Sacramento Kings. Amid the 2025-2026 NBA season, Ellis was a trade deadline mover, going to Gansey’s former squad.

Before getting to Cleveland, Ellis was averaging 5.6 points, 1.1 steals, and 1.3 rebounds. He shot 36.8% from deep while on the Kings.

With the Cavaliers, Ellis produced 8.3 points per game while shooting 35.5% from three. He also produced 1.3 steals per game. The playoff numbers were a concern (1.5 PPG, 35.7% 3PT), but it was his first run.

Ellis was a notable wing on the trade market back in February. His value might be down, which could be a good opportunity for the 76ers to bring him in on a better deal.

Quinten Post, Warriors

After playing on a team option for $1.95 million on the Golden State Warriors, Post is hitting restricted free agency in 2026.

It’s unclear just how interested the Warriors are in bringing back their homegrown center, who joined the team as a second-round selection in 2024.

In Post, the 76ers would get size and rebounding. Over two seasons (109 games), Post has averaged 3.8 rebounds per game in 16.9 minutes.

In addition, Post is a floor-spacer. The Warriors forward/center averaged 7.8 points over two years, and shot 36.4% from deep, taking 4.2 threes per game.

With Joel Embiid’s inconsistent availability, Post could be a sneaky-good addition behind the veteran center.

Honorable Mention: De’Anthony Melton

Not a Gansey guy, but would be reuniting with the 76ers.

First, Melton would have to decline his $3.4 million option with the Warriors. If and when he does, Melton would be an unrestricted free agent after his age-27 season.

When Melton played with the Sixers, he appeared in 115 games across two seasons. The veteran guard produced averages of 10.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. Melton shot 37.9% from three.

Melton had a strong connection with Tyrese Maxey. He could play alongside the veteran guard or come off the bench, doing some ball-handling. In Philly, Melton would be a hybrid backup, behind Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

The worry? Health. Melton saw the court for just six games two years ago. After returning, he played in only 49 games with the Warriors. Melton had injury issues throughout his two-year stint in Philly. Inconsistent health is already an issue in Philadelphia.