Philadelphia 76ers Sign Intriguing Rookie After NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing on another undrafted free agent ahead of their NBA Summer League run.

On Friday, June 26, the Sixers agreed to add the Vanderbilt standout, Duke Miles.

According to Adam Aaronson of The PhillyVoice, the Sixers are bringing Miles on with an Exhibit 10 contract. He will be with the Sixers through training camp and has a strong shot at playing for the Delaware Blue Coats in 2026-2027.

Duke Miles’ NCAA Career

Duke Miles has played for several different schools throughout his college career.

Dating back to 2020, Miles started his NCAA run at Troy. After going to High Point, he made it to Oklahoma in 2024. Miles finished his college career at Vanderbilt last season.

During his run at Oklahoma, the shooting guard shot 51.4% from the field and knocked down 43.0% of his threes to average 9.4 points per game.

In 2025-2026, Miles started 26 out of 28 games at Vanderbilt. He shot 43.5% from the field and knocked down 34.8% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Miles posted averages of 16.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

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Heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, Miles was highlighted for his “elite defensive instincts.” Although he went undrafted, his ability to star in a defensive role, while being a capable shooter, could go a long way in an organization currently being run by the head coach, Nick Nurse.

76ers NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers went into the 2026 NBA Draft with just one pick. When they went on the clock with the No. 22 selection, the Sixers took Labaron Philon Jr. out of Alabama.

Although the 76ers hoped to trade back into the second round, they stuck with the Philon selection as the lone move of the two-day draft.

Since the draft concluded, the Sixers added Miles on an Exhibit 10 deal, along with adding Bowling Green’s Javontae Campbell and Hawaii’s Isaac Johnson on Summer League deals.