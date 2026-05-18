Sixers Get 2 Important Updates on Front Office Members After Morey Move

When it comes to the next front office leader for the Philadelphia 76ers, it appears they won’t have total power to change everything.

Last week, it was made clear that Nick Nurse would continue coaching for the Sixers. Whoever joins the front office inherits the one-time NBA Champion, rather than putting together a search for a new head coach right away.

It seems there will be some key staffers in the front office who aren’t expected to be on the move as well. The former NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson is expected to see another promotion of some sort.

What’s The Latest On Jameer Nelson?

The Stein Line’s Marc Stein laid out the latest on Nelson:

“There has likewise been chatter all season about a likely expanded role for Sixers assistant general manager Jameer Nelson no matter who comes in as Morey’s replacement. Nelson is held in very high esteem in Philadelphia and is routinely described as a rising candidate to run his own team someday.”

Nelson has been around the NBA since 2004. After his run at Saint Joseph’s, the Chester, Pennsylvania native started an NBA career with the Orlando Magic. He was the 20th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Nelson had a successful playing career, with a decade of his time spent with the Orlando Magic. In 2014-2015, Nelson joined the Dallas Mavericks. He also had runs with the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Detroit Pistons.

After the 2017-2018 season, Nelson called it a career. In 2020, the former guard was named the Assistant General Manager for the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Roughly five years later, Nelson earned the Assistant General Manager title for the Sixers. He works with another player-turned-executive, Elton Brand.

What’s Next For The Sixers’ Front Office?

Former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers is leading the charge on a search for Daryl Morey’s replacement.

So far, the Sixers haven’t made any moves with Elton Brand, who has served as the team’s GM since 2018. Brand landed in the 76ers’ front office in a similar fashion to Nelson, starting with the G League squad.

When Bob Myers met with the media late last week, he confirmed that Brand was in Chicago, representing the 76ers at the NBA Draft Combine.

“I’m going to talk to Elton, get his thoughts on things,” Myers told reporters. “I’ve spoken to him. Like I said, he’s in Chicago now with the group. I’ve known Elton for a long time. We’ll figure out what we think is best.”

There’s a chance the Sixers will consider Brand as Morey’s replacement. Or, he could keep his position while working with Nelson on a different title. With the 76ers still sorting through options and candidates, it’s too early to define roles for next season.