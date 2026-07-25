76ers Land Ex-Lakers $66 Million 2-Time NBA Champ in 1st Move After LeBron James: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to have made their first move since landing LeBron James in NBA free agency. It appears that James will be reuniting with a former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is on the verge of agreeing to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies to join James with the Sixers, per NBA TV’s Chris Haynes.

“Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Memphis Grizzlies are negotiating a buyout and the veteran 3-&-D specialist intends to team back up with LeBron James and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell me,” Haynes detailed in a July 25, 2026, message on X.

Caldwell landed a massive three-year, $66 million contract with the Orlando Magic in 2024 before being traded to the Grizzlies one year later. The veteran is a 2-time NBA champion, winning titles with the Denver Nuggets in 2020 as well as with James’ Lakers in 2023.

76ers Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Is Coming Off One of His Worst 3-Point Shooting NBA Seasons

Caldwell-Pope has developed a reputation for being a lethal shooter, but the veteran has struggled from long range in recent years. The guard is coming off his worst statistical shooting season since 2015-16, hitting just 31.6% of his shots from long range.

This comes after shooting 34.2% in his lone season with the Magic, a sharp decline from two straight seasons topping 40% from behind the three-point line in Denver. Back in 2020, James, praised Caldwell-Pope for being a professional.

“Stays ready, works on his craft,” James said of Caldwell-Pope in October 2020, per Lakers Daily. “That 3 in front of the bench was huge, the drive at the end of the shot clock. Two huge back-to-back plays at the end of the 4th quarter.”

Sixers Rumors: Warriors Star Draymond Green Will Not Follow LeBron James to the 76ers

Despite KCP’s recent form, it is a low-risk move for the Sixers as the veteran is likely to sign a team-friendly deal. James has familiarity with Caldwell-Pope, a plus given the star is joining a roster with great unfamiliarity.

One player who does not appear to be following James to Philly is Draymond Green. After James’ rejection of the Golden State Warriors, it appears that Green will re-sign with the Warriors.

“In the end, as much as the idea of playing with Curry may have been appealing, the lack of realistic contention likely hurt the Warriors more than anything else,” The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and David Aldridge wrote in a July 25, story titled, “Inside LeBron’s Philadelphia Decision: Why pretty much everyone was completely in the dark.”

“… The Warriors are now expected to re-sign Green to roughly the same dollar amount — nearly $28 million — of the player’s option he declined last month.”

LeBron James’ 76ers Are 3rd in NBA Championship Odds

James’ move to the Eastern Conference has already shifted the NBA odds. The 76ers are now tied with the New York Knicks at third in the odds to win an NBA championship at +900, per DraftKings.

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are co-favorites at +270. Caldwell-Pope could be the first of several moves as the Sixers look to build a roster around James.