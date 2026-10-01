Sixers Hit With Concerning Injury Update Just Weeks Before New Season

It’s been a long time since Philadelphia 76ers fans felt this good going into a season.

The team traded for Jaylen Brown and signed LeBron James this summer, and on paper, the starting five can match up with anyone in the East.

There was one worry, though. Behind Joel Embiid, the Sixers don’t have much at center, so every big man in camp has a real chance to earn a spot.

That’s where Tacko Fall comes in. The 7-foot-6 center signed with the Sixers in September, getting a chance to make it back to the NBA after last playing in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22.

That’s why the camp invite for Tacko Fall caught people’s attention. The 7-foot-6 center signed with Philly in September, getting another NBA shot after last playing in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22.

Fall, 30, spent the years since then in the G League and overseas, including a run in China. Coming into camp, he was fighting for one of the Sixers’ open two-way spots, and the door was wide open for him.

Adem Bona, the expected backup center, has been out with a left foot sprain he picked up while playing for Turkey. That left Ariel Hukporti as the only healthy true center behind Embiid on a standard deal. Then came the second day of camp.

Sixers Center Tacko Fall Suffers Hip Injury in Training Camp

During practice, Fall started feeling soreness in his hip and was held out for the rest of the session. Head coach Nick Nurse said the team would get it checked out, and early on, there was no sign it was anything major.

The MRI told a different story. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin shared the update :

“Tacko Fall had an MRI that revealed a left hip strain, the Sixers say. He will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.”

Two weeks puts his next check-in around mid-October. The Sixers open the season against the defending champion New York Knicks on Oct. 20, so the timing is tight even if everything goes right.

How Tacko Fall’s Injury Affects the 76ers’ Center Depth

To be fair, Fall was never going to be a headliner on this team. The core is set, with James, Brown, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe forming what should be one of the best starting fives in the league.

Still, a team built to win now needs bodies it can trust behind Embiid. The Sixers lost last season’s backup big, Andre Drummond, to the Knicks in free agency, and they never landed a sure thing to replace him.

With Bona and Fall both banged up, Dominick Barlow has reportedly been getting some run at the backup five. Barlow is a power forward by trade, so that tells you how short Philly is down low right now.

For Fall, missing camp time hurts the most. Camp wraps up Oct. 2, and two-way spots are usually won in practice. If the hip lingers, the Sixers may have to look elsewhere for size.

Fall’s comeback story just hit its first real speed bump. The Sixers will know more when he’s reevaluated in about two weeks, and how quickly Bona’s foot heals will decide how worried Philly should be about life behind Embiid.