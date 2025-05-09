Sixers Could Face Competition for Potential Key Free Agent

Kelly Oubre Jr. has spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. On both occasions, he signed a short-term deal with the Sixers. He has a player option on his contract for next season. Therefore, he could potentially hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

Given the Sixers’ struggles this season, Daryl Morey is expected to make some changes to the roster. Oubre could be a casualty of those changes. However, after two impressive years in the City of Brotherly Love, Oubre should have no shortage of options.

According to Adam Aaronson of the Philadelphia Voice, the New Orleans Pelicans, Oubre’s hometown team, could emerge as a potential landing spot.

“As things stand now, though, the Pelicans could use another reliable wing alongside Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III – though perhaps they could find one with their upcoming lottery pick,” Aaronson wrote. “If not, Oubre could be a sensible target for his hometown team, which would suddenly have quite a few high-level perimeter defenders capable of trading opportunities to defend some of the excellent guards and wings in the Western Conference.”

In fairness, Aaronson did name four other teams as potential new homes for Oubre. However, the Pelicans have a roster in flux and could look toward the veteran wing to help provide stability and improve their depth at a key position.

Oubre has averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his two seasons with the Sixers. He shot the rock at a 30.3% clip from deep and 53.5% from 2-point range.

Sixers Must Focus on Rebuilding Frontcourt

According to a March 2 article from ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, the Sixers must improve the frontcourt rotation. Pelton noted how the forward and big man positions had been an issue for the franchise as it navigated injuries throughout the season.

“Although depth wasn’t the primary reason for Philadelphia’s failure, it disappointed nonetheless,” Pelton wrote on March 2. “Backup centers Andre Drummond and Adem Bona haven’t provided the cover the 76ers expected behind Embiid, and Caleb Martin wasn’t the strong role player Philadelphia expected. As a result, the Sixers have given more than 3,500 minutes to players my metric rates below replacement level this season, the league’s eighth-highest total.”

Improving the talent level of a second unit comes with a cost. As such, Oubre could be allowed to leave in free agency to free up funds that need investing elsewhere in the rotation.

Sixers Should Keep Oubre Jr.

While not a star talent, Oubre has been one of the Sixers’ most consistent performers over the past two seasons. He plays tough and physical defense and knows his role on offense. The veteran forward spaces the floor, provides versatility, and comes at a cost-controlled price.

Morey would likely struggle to replace his production at a similar price point. So, while changes are necessary, Morey must ensure he doesn’t look back on some of his decisions with regret. Oubre was a starter for most of the 2024-25 campaign. It’s fair to assume he will produce at a higher level once he’s slotted back into the second unit.

If Oubre Jr. is willing to sign another team-friendly deal, the Sixers must try to keep him around. Versatile wings aren’t readily available in the NBA. And as a contending team, his skillset could be vital. Morey should look to make cuts elsewhere.