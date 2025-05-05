Sixers’ Daryl Morey Called Out for James Harden’s Playoff Woes

James Harden‘s tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers ended over a year ago. The former MVP forced his way out of the Sixers franchise at the start of the 2023-24 season.

However, Daryl Morey is once again receiving criticism for Harden’s shortcomings. Ekam Nagra of the incredibly popular “Ball Don’t Stop” podcast recently claimed that Harden’s limitations in win-or-go-home situations are due to Morey’s analytically driven approach.

Nagra believes Harden’s game was shaped during his time with the Houston Rockets.

“The reason he struggles in these go-home, elimination games over the last 10 years is that analytics-driven Daryl Morey system that changes his tendencies as a player,” Nagra said. “It made him an all-time great and it made him an MVP…But what it did, is it spammed threes and layups. …It was about get you a three, get you a layup, get you an assist. …That system eliminated his mid-range game. And it eliminated his movement without the ball. It also prevented him from developing a low-post game. …It was the analytics system that made Harden an all-time great, but it’s also hurt him in these closeout games.”

Nagra’s point is that Harden doesn’t have a trusted mid-range shot. Nor is he a threat when working out of the post. In the playoffs, the mid-range is often open due to teams playing a drop defense with their big man. Morey likely played a role in shaping Harden’s approach, but he isn’t to blame.

Tyrese Maxey Must Become a Three-Level Scorer

While it’s unfair to point the finger at Morey, Tyrese Maxey should likely look at Harden’s limitations and understand the need to become a three-level scorer. That means being able to finish at the rim, in the mid-range and on the perimeter.

According to Cleaning The Glass, Maxey shot 59% at the rim, 44% in the mid-range and 34% from deep this season. Therefore, the young Sixers star must improve his rim finishing and his perimeter shooting.

In order to be an elite guard in the NBA, Maxey must embrace scoring at every level. In turn, that will open up passing lanes for his playmaking.

Maxey Continues to Improve for Sixers

During a recent media availability, veteran big man Andre Drummond spoke glowingly of the developments he’s seen from Maxey.

“The evolution of Tyrese Maxey has been amazing to watch,” Drummond said. “His confidence. The way that he plays. Just the chip on his shoulder that he plays with on a nightly basis and his want to be a leader. I think he started figuring it out. Every time I’ve seen him from years ago to being back here, his leadership qualities have grown.”

Maxey is a future star for the Sixers. His continued development will only serve to help the franchise close the gap on the teams at the top of the Eastern Conference. The fact that he’s already scoring across every level is proof that Morey isn’t limiting his game, and nor is he responsible for Harden’s shortcomings. Instead, he’s an easy target, especially after the disastrous season Philadelphia just endured.