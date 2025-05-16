Sixers’ Daryl Morey Makes Draft Pick Commitment Amid Trade Rumors

After a horrendous season, the Philadelphia 76ers finally have something to look forward to. Daryl Morey will enter the 2025 NBA draft armed with the third overall pick, aiming to improve the Sixers’ fortunes.

Since landing in the top three of the draft lottery, questions have been floated regarding whether the Sixers will use or trade their upcoming pick. Morey looked to kill any notion of the Sixers trading their draft pick during a recent episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s “Take Off Podcast.”

“Yeah, our plan is to pick this pick, yeah,” Morey said. “Yeah, I think the top few, top three, four, you could argue, five maybe. I mean there’s good players in this draft. The top of this draft, I think, I would say I was very fortunate to start my career in the 2003 draft. Which some argue is the best draft of all time, but I think it’s in the top five of high-quality players in the top of the draft in my career.”

Philadelphia will have its pick of some elite young talents. With multiple holes to plug within the roster, Morey’s strategy is certainly a fair discussion point. Whoever the Sixers select will undoubtedly face an uphill battle to earn minutes in Nick Nurse’s rotation.

Sixers Still Predicted to Trade 3rd Overall Pick

According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, the Sixers will likely be willing to listen to offers for their third overall draft pick.

“It’s expected that the Sixers will listen to offers for No. 3, but it’s unclear whom the team would take if it stays,” Vecenie wrote. “Rutgers’ Bailey has been seen as the biggest upside swing. He fills a theoretical position of need for Philly as a big wing. But he is also viewed as more of a project by scouts and executives, and this is a Sixers front office that likely needs to win next year to keep its jobs. I’ve also gotten a wider sense of appreciation from NBA front offices for Edgecombe than Bailey.”

A contending-level team rarely gets a shot at a top-tier draft pick. Therefore, it would be wise for the Sixers to keep the selection and add a star for the future. After all, that young talent would be on a cost-controlled deal for the next four years.

Sixers Could Target Ace Bailey

In a recent mock draft by CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, Morey selected Ace Bailey out of Rutgers.

“More evidence that Rutgers should’ve been better than it was is the fact that the Scarlet Knights finished with a losing record despite having two projected top-five picks,” Parrish wrote. “Bailey’s upside is tremendous given that he’s an electric shot-creator and shot-maker. It’s just a matter of being more consistent with everything — and becoming more than just a scorer.”

Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this past season. He has the size, length and potential to be a solid addition to the Sixers’ rotation. However, he is still a raw prospect. As such, there will likely be some question marks over his fit under Nurse.

Still, if Bailey is the best option available, the Sixers would be foolish to overlook him. Morey will undoubtedly have some tough decisions to make on draft night. Assuming he keeps the pick, of course.