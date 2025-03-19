Sixers’ Eastern Conference Rival Projects as Biggest Threat to Steal Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes has been a rare bright spot in what has become a disastrous season for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Grimes is heading into restricted free agency this summer, which is far from ideal for the franchise.

According to Adam Aaronson of the Philadelphia Voice, the Brooklyn Nets are the biggest threats to pry Grimes away from the Sixers. Brooklyn has enough cap space to make life difficult for the Sixers, especially if matching an offer for Grimes pushes them into the dreaded second apron.

“Because Grimes will be a restricted free agent, the Sixers can match any offer he theoretically signs with another team this summer,” Aaronson wrote. “But the Nets currently project to be the only team with significant cap space this summer, meaning if the Nets do not make a run at Grimes, the Sixers will be in prime position to ink him to a team-friendly contract without much of a threatening market out there…$20 million annually is a nice ballpark”

Aaronson continued.

“…It would put the Sixers on the borderline of surpassing the NBA’s punitive second apron if they keep their first-round pick and do not trade any of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey… A four-year offer sheet worth upwards of $80 million might be what it takes for the Sixers to have any reaction other than matching the deal without a second thought.”

Grimes has been fantastic since arriving in Philadelphia at the Feb. 6 trade deadline. In 17 appearances, he’s averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 61.2% shooting from two-point range and 39.3% from deep.

Sixers Could Look to Trade Paul George

Paul George was the Sixers marquee addition during the summer. However, he’s seriously underwhelmed during his debut season for the franchise. He was recently shut down for the remainder of the season due to lingering knee and groin injuries.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers would be wise to explore trading George during the summer.

“The 76ers could erase a mistake this summer,” Pompey wrote. “The move that could help them rediscover their fight, their future, and the hearts of their fans. A team clogged in salary cap misery could find hope, again. A team that became too old after acquiring a 34-year-old superstar could return to being one of the league’s young and emerging teams”

Pompey continued.

“…Six offseasons after shedding Al Horford’s enormous salary, one has to wonder if the Sixers can do the same to Paul George’s deal. Like Horford’s one-year tenure in Philly, George has been a disappointment after signing with the Sixers in July.”

Keeping Grimes Should Be A Priority

Grimes projects as the ideal backcourt partner for Tyrese Maxey. The duo could become a foundational duo for the next iteration of a Sixers core. If trading George creates the required flexibility to retain Grimes on a long-term deal, then Daryl Morey must at least explore his options.

Morey knew the gamble he was taking when adding George to the rotation. He knew that both George and Joel Embiid were significant injury risks. Grimes has proven reliable and capable of carrying a heavy offensive load. Therefore, keeping him beyond this season must be a priority as the Sixers head into the offseason.