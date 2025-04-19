Sixers Expected to Make Tough Call on $5 Million Big Man

The Philadelphia 76ers have some tough decisions to make. Nick Nurse’s team endured a disastrous season throughout the 2024-25 campaign. As such, Daryl Morey is expected to retool the current supporting cast.

One player who could be deemed surplus to requirements is Andre Drummond. The veteran big man played in 40 games for the Sixers this season. When on the court, he averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds. He shot 50% from the field.

However, Drummond’s limited offensive skill set and questionable defense mean he may find himself on the trade block. He has a player option worth $5 million for next season. He is expected to opt into that option.

“Every dollar will be precious for the Sixers as they try to re-sign Yabusele, Quentin Grimes and perhaps veteran swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., particularly if the Sixers end up keeping their top-six protected first-round pick,” Adam Aaronson wrote for the Philly Voice. “This situation makes it feel likely that the Sixers will at least be kicking the tires on redirecting Drummond’s $5 million expiring salary if he picks up his player option (it is difficult to imagine him not doing so).”

Aaronson contiuned.

“If Drummond does end up being moved in a financially-motivated deal, the guess here is that it costs the Sixers one or two future second-round picks (of which they have a surplus as things stand now). Their second-rounder this June — the No. 35 overall pick in 2025 — should not be on the table in these talks unless the Sixers are getting something back.”

Drummond’s rim protection and rebounding will likely mean another team is willing to acquire his services, should the Sixers decide to part ways.

Drummond Enjoyed Playing for Nick Nurse

During a recent media availability, Drummond shared his thoughts on what it’s like to play for Nick Nurse.

“It was good,” Drummond said. “It was different. I’ve never played for a guy like Nick before who is more laid back and allows his guys to kind of figure it out, but he’s also very intelligent, too. He knows the game very well. Obviously, he’s won a championship, and he’s been very successful in his career. So I think having another year under my belt with him, I think our chemistry together will be a lot better, because he’s never coached me either, so he’s still trying to figure me out.”

Nurse is a championship-winning head coach. He likely had some fresh ideas throughout the season. Still, the jury is out on whether Drummond will be playing for Nurse once the new season arrives.

Sixers Could Re-Sign Guerschon Yabusele

While Drummond could be on the move, it would appear Morey wants to retain Guerschon Yabusele. The impressive forward signed with the Sixers last summer. He had earned his opportunity following a strong showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We love what Guerschon was able to bring,” Morey said, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “I think that was a great job by our scouting department. A great job by the coaching staff getting the most out of him. Just like Paul (George), he got pressed into some roles that were a little different that he thought. We thought he was gonna play more of the 4 and he’s excelled there. He gave us a lot of minutes at the 5 as well.”

The Sixers are unlikely to overspend this summer. The trio of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid is eating a significant portion of the team’s salary cap. As such, it will be interesting to see how Morey rounds out the roster. Logic would dictate looking to get younger and more athletic, but right now, nothing is guaranteed.