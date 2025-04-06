Sixers Forecast to Land Duke Standout in Latest Mock Draft

After a disasterous season, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to receive a top draft pick in the upcoming lottery. If the Sixers are selecting sixth or higher, they will keep the pick that is otherwise owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a recent mock draft from Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Sixers are predicted to be the fifth team on the board. O’Connor has projected that Philadelphia selects Duke big man Khaman Maluach.

“Maluach is a towering rim protector with switchable mobility, erasing shots at the rim and shadowing quick guards on the perimeter,” O’Connor wrote. “But beyond dunking lobs, he’s a work in progress on offense with a lack of seasoning as a screener, shooter and creator”

O’Connor continued.

“…He’s making immense progress though this March for Duke and has played himself into the top-five conversation. The Sixers selecting him would operate as both a hedge against the health of Joel Embiid, but also as a supporting piece alongside him since the Sixers need frontcourt depth and they could share the floor together.”

Maluach is averaging 8.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists this season, shooting 71.2% from the field. Adding a high-motor rim-runner could be a strong start to the Sixers rebuilding their frontcourt rotation.

Sixers Linked to Another Duke Standout

In a March 19 mock draft from The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, the Sixers stick with selecting a Duke product but go for Kon Knueppel instead.

“Knueppel was one of the players who helped himself most in the conference tournament cycle, leading Duke without Flagg,” Vecenie wrote. “In the team’s three ACC tournament games, he averaged 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He showed executives he can be both a strong off-ball scorer and a potentially interesting on-ball player who can dribble, pass and shoot. He’s a terrific shooter, having hit 39 percent from 3 on nearly six 3-point attempts per game.”

Knueppel wouldn’t solve Philadelphia’s issues in the frontcourt. He would, however, provide Tyrese Maxey with a long-term running mate. Knueppel is the type of versatile talent that will thrive in the NBA. However, the Sixers would be better served taking a swing on upside.

Sixers Must Hold Joel Embiid Accountable

Regardless of what the Sixers do in the NBA draft, their future still hinges on Joel Embiid. The former MVP has struggled with his health over the last 18 months. He is scheduled to undergo another surgery in the coming weeks.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Marcus Morris declared that Philadelphia must hold Embiid accountable.

“Being there and being in that locker room, I can tell you first-hand that Daryl Morey does not hold Joel Embiid accountable,” Morris said on a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take. “You need guys around him to hold him accountable. That has to start up top. Injuries happen. Why do these injuries happen? Because a player or whoever it is doesn’t have the guys on to him saying, ‘Listen, you need to be in the best shape.’ Your guy needs to be perfect.”

Morris continued.

Perhaps adding Maluach is the type of move that will keep Embiid focused. After all, he’s already in his 30s. Having a young, athletic, and hungry big man fighting for his shot could be all the motivation Embiid needs.