Sixers Get Worrying Paul George Update

Paul George‘s may not return to the Philadelphia 76ers rotation this season. The veteran All-Star has struggled throughout his debut season in the City of Brotherly Love.

According to a March 13 report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, George is consulting with doctors regarding his persistent groin and knee injuries.

“Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure, sources told ESPN,” Charania reported. “A decision is expected early next week as George meets with doctors to finalize the best route, sources said…According to sources, he took painkilling injections for five consecutive games before the NBA All-Star break in February.”

Until a decision has been made regarding how to best treat George, he’s unlikely to return to Nick Nurse’s rotation. As such, depending on what his doctors believe is the best path forward, we may, or may not, see him back in a Sixers uniform before the end of the season.

Philadelphia’s 2024-25 campaign has been decimated by injuries. Joel Embiid has already been shut down for the remainder of the year. Philadelphia will likely miss out on the postseason as a result.

Sixers Nick Nurse Didn’t Want to Shut George Down

During a March 6 news conference following the Sixers 123-105 loss to the Boston Celtics, Nurse shared his reluctance to shut George down for the season.

“We want them to play if they’re able to play, right?,” Nurse said. “For me, the medical people tell me if they’re good. … I think, at the end of the third the other night, he just wasn’t able to continue. So that kind of stuff happens too, and I just take my directions from them.”

The situation has clearly changed since then. George’s impending medical consultation could take that decision out of Nurse’s hands. In truth, if it means the Sixers get the veteran back to his best next season, it’s a sacrifice worth making. In 41 games this season, George is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The Sixers will know he’s capable of producing at a far higher level.

Paul George’s Podcast is On Hiatus

In a Feb. 24 episode of his ‘Podcast P with Paul George’ podcast, George announced he was putting his show on hiatus.

“It’s no secret this season is up to this point, man,” George said. “It hasn’t been what we envision…With that being said, though, I want to let the Podcast P family know that after today’s episode with Dwight (Howard), I plan to take a break from the pod to focus on getting my body right, getting mentally right and help this squad make a push towards our goal. To finish the season, I’ll give ourselves a chance to be in contention to compete for a championship.”

Play

It remains to be seen if George will get back in front of the camera if he’s ruled out for the remainder of the season. In truth, his podcasting is unlikely to have impacted his on-court production. Instead, it’s his lingering injuries and the fact he’s coming out of his physical prime.

Sixers fans will undoubtedly be waiting to find out what happens next with George. Nevertheless, they probably already know their season is all but over.