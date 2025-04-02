Sixers HC Provides Injury Update on Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey has now missed 16 consecutive games for the Philadelphia 76ers. The All-Star guard is dealing with a finger sprain. With just six games remaining on the Sixers’ regular-season schedule, it’s unclear whether he will return to the rotation.

Despite Maxey’s absence, Nick Nurse recently provided an update on the star guard’s recovery process on Tuesday, April 1.

“He did practice, as you know, the other day,” Nurse said. “It went just ‘medium’. It didn’t like ‘Oh, that was great’, you know? So it’s just medium, but he’s still working. He’s working out today (Tuesday). We’ll work out tomorrow, and again, we’re hoping it feels a little bit better.”

Nurse continued.

“He got a splint put on there. It felt like he kinda liked it, but after going through practice, it bothered him a little bit post-practice again. We’re working out and trying to get him back on the court.”

The Sixers have already been eliminated from the postseason. Nurse’s team has nothing left to play for. As such, it would be a surprise if we saw Maxey suit up before the end of the season, especially as it’s not worth risking re-aggravating his injury.

Paul George’s Sixers Debut Season a ‘Debacle’

In a recent article from ESPN’s Zach Kram, Paul George‘s debut season was labeled a debacle. The veteran forward failed to showcase the skills that have seen him cited as a potential Hall of Famer in the future.

“George, whose debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers was nothing short of a debacle before ending prematurely due to multiple injuries,” ESPN’s Zach Kram wrote on March 31. “His scoring dropped from 22.6 points per game last season to 16.2 while struggling to pick up the slack with Joel Embiid sidelined. The Sixers probably expected a season like this from George at some point over the duration of his contract — but at the end of it, not the beginning.”

George must produce at a higher standard if the Sixers are to have a chance of contending for a championship. Otherwise, Daryl Morey could find himself exploring trade discussions for the 9-time All-Star.

Sixers are Expected to Run It Back Next Season

According to former NBA champion Danny Green, the Sixers will enter the 2025-26 season with their star trio intact. However, if Philadelphia struggles out of the gates, changes could occur before the 2026 trade deadline.

“I think we will (see a healthy trio) early in the season next year,” Green said. “If they don’t get it right, there will be something. But I think they have a lot of time from now to the beginning of next season where Joel can get right, PG can get right.”

Morey has constructed a roster that’s supposed to challenge for a championship. Joel Embiid and George are consistent injury concerns. Still, if the star trio can remain healthy, Philadelphia could enjoy a significant bounce-back season.

Of course, if the Sixers can’t stay healthy, pressure will likely build on the front office, potentially leading to a rebuild.