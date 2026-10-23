76ers’ Jaylen Brown Accuses Celtics’ Jayson Tatum of Lying About Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar Jaylen Brown and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum grew up in the NBA together, shared some of basketball’s biggest stages and endured years of questions about whether they could win together. They eventually answered those questions with a championship. Now, with their partnership over, a single emoji has raised another question about how their split unfolded.

Brown responded with a blue cap emoji beneath a video of Tatum describing how he learned about the trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia. In social media slang, “cap” means a lie or an untrue statement. His response appeared to challenge Tatum’s account, although Brown did not explain which detail he disputed.

Jaylen Brown just won a game coming back down 30 points and now he’s on IG calling Jayson Tatum a liar NBA SEASON IS HERE https://t.co/Zq0VfG0OpT — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 23, 2026

That distinction matters. The comment does not establish that Tatum knew about the deal beforehand or participated in the decision. It does, however, suggest Brown was not buying everything his former teammate was saying.

Jaylen Brown Appears to Challenge Jayson Tatum’s Trade Account

In a video shared by Daniel Donabedian, Tatum recalled being in Las Vegas when he received the news. He described finishing a pickup session before being told about Brown’s departure. According to Tatum, the destination added another layer to his surprise.

“You traded him down the street,” Tatum said while recounting his reaction to learning Brown was headed to Philadelphia. “So I was just as much caught off guard as the rest of the world.”

Brown’s response was considerably shorter: a cap emoji. There was no accompanying explanation, detailed rebuttal or alternative timeline. Still, placing that reaction beneath Tatum’s account gave fans an obvious reason to question whether the two players view the situation the same way.

For Sixers fans, that is an intriguing development involving their new star. Brown did not need a lengthy interview to bring attention back to his Boston exit. One comment was enough to put Tatum’s version of events under scrutiny.

Brown’s Reaction Adds Intrigue to Sixers-Celtics Rivalry

The temptation is to turn that emoji into a complete account of what happened behind closed doors. The available evidence does not support going that far. Brown signaled skepticism, but the specific reason remains unclear.

What makes the exchange compelling is the history involved. These were teammates who faced enormous expectations together and eventually reached the top. Their separation was always going to attract attention, especially with Brown joining another Eastern Conference rival.

Philadelphia does not need an online exchange to make a matchup with Boston interesting. However, Brown publicly appearing to question Tatum adds a personal element that fans will watch closely. Their next meeting now carries another conversation beyond the basketball.

For now, Tatum has offered his recollection, and Brown has supplied a response that appears dismissive. Whether that leads to a fuller explanation remains to be seen. Until then, the cap emoji leaves a pointed question hanging over their breakup.