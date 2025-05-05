Sixers Land Ideal ‘Win Now’ Player in Latest Mock Draft

Rebuilding the Philadelphia 76ers supporting cast is going to be a difficult job for Daryl Morey. The Sixers have limited trade assets and most of their cap space is tied up in Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey.

As such, Morey will be under pressure to land a genuine difference-maker on draft night. In a May 1 mock draft from The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, the Sixers were projected to select Kon Knueppel out of Duke.

“We’ll go with Knueppel, a bigger shooter who is competitive and tough,” Vecenie wrote. “He has a case as the best shooter in the class along with Johnson, and his overall game was more impactful this season. They’re right next to each other on my personal board. His presence would help the Sixers with different lineup constructions, although some executives worry about what exactly Knueppel’s upside is because of some perceived athletic limitations.”

The Sixers must land within in the top-six of the draft lottery to keep their pick. If it falls below sixth, the selection will convert to the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to Vecenie, the Sixers have around a 64% chance of keeping their draft pick.

As such, Knueppel could be a strong target. He can stretch the floor, finish off the bounce, has good size, and could continue to improve for years to come.

Knueppel Could be a Win-Now Player

According to an NBA Executive who recently spoke with HoopsHype, Knueppel could be a strong addition for a team in win-now mode.

“Kon Knueppel could also go Top 5 if it’s a team that does need to win right away. He’s an offense-first version,” The executive said. “Like a better shooting De’Andre Hunter, but with a little less defense. Hunter’s much longer than Knueppel. But the whole point is the role versatility. You’re betting on IQ, shooting, and fit.”

Knueppel, 19, had a strong season for Duke this year. He averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from deep. His floor spacing could open things up for Embiid and George. Furthermore, he would likely improve Nick Nurse’s second unit, which has struggled for scoring at times.

Sixers’ Paul George Has Plans For The Summer

Regardless of who the Sixers draft, the team’s chances of success will hinge on the health of its big three. As such, George is aiming to get together with Embiid and Maxey during the summer. He wants to work out with his teammates and begin preparing for the 2025-26 season.

“I think that’s very important,” George told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’ve already talked about seeing each other, where we’re going to be this summer. So we’ve already had those conversations about connecting once the season’s over. I think it’s very important. I don’t think it’s healthy to go two, three months before seeing each other, regardless of if we’re checking in over the phone. It’s just different seeing each other.”

Philadelphia needs every advantage it can get. There are too many question marks hanging over the team right now. Drafting a stud like Knueppe and having a healthy star core will both go a long way to giving the fanbase some optimism. After all, this past season was a huge letdown, and Morey will undoubtedly be keen to ensure the next campaign doesn’t go the same way.