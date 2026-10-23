76ers’ LeBron James Decision Left Cavaliers Coach ‘Depressed’

The Philadelphia 76ers landed LeBron James this offseason, and Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson has offered a candid reminder of what that signing meant to another contender. Cleveland was anticipating a reunion with its former superstar. When James chose Philadelphia instead, Atkinson admitted the disappointment took time to process.

For Sixers fans, that adds another dimension to an acquisition that already commanded attention. Philadelphia secured a player Cleveland had been excited about bringing back. Atkinson’s explanation shows how quickly the possibility of coaching James had become something he was looking forward to.

The Sixers officially announced James’ signing in July, turning the offseason pursuit into a major addition for Philadelphia. Atkinson’s latest comments provide a glimpse of the emotions on the other side of that decision. His choice of words left little doubt about the initial letdown.

Kenny Atkinson Says Cavaliers Expected to Land LeBron James

According to reporting from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Atkinson acknowledged that Cleveland had been anticipating James’ arrival. He described the excitement surrounding that possibility before explaining how it felt when the expected outcome failed to materialize. His response was unusually direct for a coach discussing a missed free-agent opportunity.

“We were anticipating and excited to land LeBron and then you have that news, having gone through free agency a lot, when you’re expecting something to happen and it doesn’t happen, that first day or two, you’re just like, you’re depressed, quite honestly,” Atkinson said. “That’s the emotions of it.”

The revealing part is the expectation behind the disappointment. Atkinson described more than a casual interest in adding a recognizable name. His comments suggest he had already allowed himself to consider the opportunity of working with James.

That does not establish how close Cleveland came to completing a deal. Anticipating a signing and having an agreement are different things. However, Atkinson’s reaction makes clear that missing out carried weight inside the Cavaliers’ coaching ranks.

LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers Choice Raised the Stakes

From Philadelphia’s perspective, the admission reinforces the significance of winning that pursuit. James could have offered Cleveland another chapter in a familiar story. Instead, his next chapter brought him to the Sixers, leaving Atkinson to adjust his expectations.

There is no championship awarded for creating offseason disappointment elsewhere. Philadelphia still has to turn its roster into consistent basketball, and James’ presence alone cannot settle every question. The meaningful advantage comes from what he contributes.

Still, Sixers fans have reason to appreciate how another coach viewed the opportunity. Atkinson wanted the chance to put James into Cleveland’s plans. Philadelphia now has the responsibility of making that opportunity count.

That is the useful takeaway from an otherwise emotional admission. The Sixers acquired someone a competing coach was genuinely excited to land, then watched that coach explain the sting of losing out. For Philadelphia, the next challenge is making its successful recruitment matter long after the initial excitement fades and the season’s demands begin to reveal what this group can actually accomplish together on the floor.

Philadelphia added another layer to Atkinson’s disappointment Thursday, rallying from 29 points down to defeat Cleveland 114-106 in its home opener. James finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey scored 32 and Joel Embiid added 24. The Cavaliers had hoped to welcome James back this offseason. Instead, they watched him help his new team complete a comeback at their expense.