76ers’ LeBron James Turns to Viral College Moment to Address Team’s Rebounding Woes

The Philadelphia 76ers have a rebounding problem, and LeBron James reached into college basketball history to explain the solution. Following Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, James referenced Taurean Prince’s memorable Baylor press conference. The delivery supplied some humor, but the issue behind it was difficult for Philadelphia to laugh away.

Detroit beat the Sixers 106-93 and controlled the glass with a 54-37 rebounding advantage. The Pistons also collected 15 offensive rebounds and produced 24 second-chance points. Philadelphia suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to 3-1 after opening with three consecutive wins.

Those numbers give James’ response its significance. This was not simply an entertaining reference dropped into an otherwise routine interview. The Sixers had just watched their opponent turn missed shots into additional scoring opportunities, making rebounding an obvious subject afterward.

76ers’ LeBron James References Taurean Prince’s Viral Rebounding Answer

“In the great words of Taurean Prince, who I saw tonight on the bench, a good friend of mine,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “The ball goes up into the air, and then you go grab the ball.”

James then offered a clue for anyone unfamiliar with the reference. He mentioned college basketball and Baylor, pointing listeners toward Prince’s widely circulated explanation of rebounding. Longtime basketball fans had a recognizable callback, while Sixers supporters had a straightforward answer to a frustrating problem.

Prince’s original moment came after Baylor lost to Yale in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Asked about Yale’s rebounding advantage, he responded by explaining the basic act of securing a rebound. The exchange became memorable because of how literally he answered the question.

James borrowed that simplicity for Philadelphia’s current situation. There are positioning decisions, lineup considerations and physical matchups involved in rebounding, but the possession still needs to end with someone securing the ball. A defensive stop remains unfinished when the opponent gets another attempt.

That is the part Philadelphia should take seriously. Forcing a miss can require multiple defenders to execute their assignments, communicate and recover. Allowing an offensive rebound can erase the benefit of that work within seconds.

Sixers’ Rebounding Problems Prove Costly Against Pistons

The concern extends beyond the total rebounding margin. Detroit’s second-chance scoring illustrates how extra possessions can influence the scoreboard directly. Philadelphia cannot expect its offense to repeatedly compensate for giving opponents additional opportunities after an initial miss.

James finished with 18 points and two rebounds against Detroit. His own rebounding total belongs in the discussion, too, because improving this area requires contributions throughout the lineup. Treating the problem as somebody else’s responsibility would leave the underlying challenge untouched.

One loss does not establish what the Sixers will become. Their opening victories still count, and an early setback provides something specific to address. However, the rebounding gap gives Philadelphia a concrete reason to examine how its possessions are ending.

James’ reference worked because it made an uncomplicated point without turning the interview into a lecture. The Sixers do not need to win a debate about how rebounding should work. They need more possessions to finish with the ball in their hands.

For Philadelphia fans, that is the useful takeaway beneath the joke. The quote will travel because James delivered it and Prince’s original moment remains recognizable. The response that matters most will come when the Sixers have another opportunity to turn defensive effort into a completed stop. That requires consistent attention from everyone on the floor, including James himself.