Sixers Named Ideal Landing Spot for 18-Year-Old Draft Standout

After a highly disappointing season, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to keep their 2025 draft pick. The Sixers finished the season with the fifth-worst record in the league.

In a recent article from Derek Parker of the NBA Draft on SI, the Sixers were cited as an ideal landing spot for Rutgers standout Ace Bailey.

“The Sixers have a higher chance of landing a top-three pick than everyone thought coming into the season,” Parker wrote. “And Bailey would fit like an essential glove in their core. The team has play-makers in Embiid, Maxey and even last year’s rookie in Jared McCain, so Bailey would be fire up plenty of shots off-ball.”

Bailey, 18, played in 30 collegiate games this season. The young guard averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. He would slide into the Sixers rotation as a multi-level scorer, having shot 46% from the field and 34.6% from the field.

The Sixers struggled for offensive firepower off the bench this season. As such, if he’s available when Philadelphia is on the board, Bailey’s upside as a genuine bucket-getter could be enticing for Daryl Morey. Of course, the rookie will need to improve on his perimeter shooting while also rounding out other aspects of his game.

Perhaps that’s why Parker believes Bailey would thrive by learning from Paul George.

“Even more, Philadelphia signed on George in the offseason for essentially that exact role, so Bailey would be able to learn on the wing from a longtime great.”

Sixers Could Target Duke Standout

In a March 19 mock draft from The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, the Sixers selected Kon Knueppel. The Duke standout would provide immediate upside as a catch-and-shoot threat.

“Knueppel was one of the players who helped himself most in the conference tournament cycle, leading Duke without Flagg,” Vecenie wrote. “In the team’s three ACC tournament games, he averaged 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He showed executives he can be both a strong off-ball scorer and a potentially interesting on-ball player who can dribble, pass and shoot. He’s a terrific shooter, having hit 39 percent from 3 on nearly six 3-point attempts per game.”

Knueppel has the upside to become an all-around offensive weapon. However, even as a rookie, he will enter the league with an NBA-ready skill.

Sixers Should Embrace a Rebuild

According to Paul Pierce, who was speaking on a March 21 episode of the “KG Certified” podcast, the Sixers should embrace a full-scale rebuild.

Both Bailey and Knueppel would be ideal additions to help spearhead a rebuilding effort. Tyrese Maxey would undoubtedly be the franchise cornerstone. However, with Joel Embiid and George both under contract, it’s unlikely Morey abandons the team’s hopes of winning a championship. Still, if the Sixers endure another disappointing season, changes will have to be made next summer.