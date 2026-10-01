Sixers’ Nick Nurse Landed on a Troubling List Ahead of New Season

Nick Nurse is entering the 2026-27 season with more pressure than ever in Philadelphia.

The Sixers transformed their roster in the offseason. They added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a group already led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Now, expectations have changed. ESPN’s Ben Golliver has Nurse at No. 1 on his list of the five coaches facing the most pressure to win this season.

Why Nurse Is Under Pressure

Golliver’s list also includes Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets, Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs, David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets and Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

All five coaches are dealing with teams that have clear postseason expectations.

For Nurse, the situation is especially interesting. The Sixers have not reached the Eastern Conference finals since 2001. That makes this season different from his previous two years in Philadelphia.

Nurse survived a difficult stretch after arriving in 2023. The Sixers won only 24 games in his first season. Last year, however, Philadelphia improved and won a playoff series against Boston. Then came a dramatic offseason.

James and Brown are now part of the equation. That changes everything.

Golliver wrote that Philadelphia is now in “championship-or-bust mode.” He also pointed to the pressure surrounding James, who has joined another team with major expectations.

As per the ESPN article, “The primary puzzle Nurse must solve on the court is how to distribute touches and shots. James, Brown, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are all high-usage players, and VJ Edgecombe and Anfernee Simons also are talented scorers.”

Nurse Has A Tough Balancing Act

In my view, Nurse has to establish roles early.

James cannot dominate every possession. Embiid still needs touches inside. Maxey needs room to attack. Brown also needs opportunities to create.

The answer could be staggered rotations. Nurse can keep at least one primary creator on the floor at all times. He can also use Edgecombe and Simons to keep the second unit aggressive.

Defense could become equally important. Philadelphia has enough offensive firepower. The bigger question is whether Nurse can get all of his stars to defend consistently.

Then there is the Eastern Conference.

The East looks much deeper heading into this season. NBA.com noted that at least 11 teams are eyeing playoff contention and suggested the conference could be headed toward its strongest season in decades.

The defending champion Knicks remain a major obstacle. Detroit, Boston and Cleveland also enter the season with serious ambitions. Toronto has improved as well.

For Nurse, there is little room for a slow start.