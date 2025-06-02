Sixers’ Paul George Gives Anthony Edwards Specific Offseason Advice

With the Philadelphia 76ers firmly in the offseason, Paul George has fired his podcast back up. The Sixers’ All-Star had previously put his show on hiatus to try to help the team finish the season on a high note. He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to injury.

Nevertheless, George is back behind the microphone. In a recent episode of his “Podcast P with Paul George” show, the veteran forward provided some advice for Anthony Edwards. The young superstar was recently eliminated from the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year.

“I think Ant’s gotta get better at he’s gotta develop a post game,” George said. “Where he can let the game slow down, where he can get to one dribble and raise up and shoot, and I think that helps a player get into a rhythm a lot better, where he starts closer and he doesn’t have to worry about bringing two defenders to the ball to try to get free, get to an elbow, get to the mid post, where you can see the whole floor, and play from there. So I think that’s the next evolution for Ant.”

Edwards is widely viewed as a leading star of the future. As such, George is likely trying to help the Minnesota Timberwolves star by offering feedback on his next steps.

George Recently Spoke About Tyrese Haliburton

Another player George has been discussing on his show is Tyrese Haliburton. The Sixers star believes Haliburton is a superstar talent and will be in the conversation for the next face of the NBA.

“In my eyes, I think he is a superstar,” George said on Podcast P with Paul George. “He’s the face of the NBA. He is the number one option. He’s a set-up point first, but he can be your late-game scorer. He’s been a clutch performer late in games. He can be an isolation player, that’s just not his calling. I want to see him continue to do this, which I know he will.”

Haliburton has been exceptional throughout the 2025 playoffs. He has helped the Indiana Pacers reach the NBA Finals. Therefore, he has a legitimate chance of proving himself among the best players in the world.

Daryl Morey Speaks on George’s Sixers Season

In a recent appearance on “The Mike Missanelli Show” on 97.5 The Fanatic, Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, shared his thoughts on George’s first season with the franchise.

“That, obviously, wasn’t his best year,” Morey said. “He would come out and say that himself. I think he may have done that. We believe he’ll bounce back. He was an elite defender. Offensively, he was brought in to be part of a unit with elite play on the wing defensively, space the floor on offense, with Joel and Tyrese, and we believe that can still work. Obviously, we haven’t really had much of a look at that. Even when they were healthy guys, certain guys would leave the game, or Joel was not 100% where he needed to be. So we have not seen that at this point.”

George will be under pressure to bounce back in the 2025-26 season. The Sixers, if healthy, are talented enough to contend for a championship. All eyes will be on George and Joel Embiid to see whether they’re capable of playing through an entire season. If not, then Morey may need to embrace a rebuild next summer.