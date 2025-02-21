Sixers’ Paul George Issues Concerning Update As Injuries Pile Up

Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers during the summer but has struggled for fitness and availability throughout the season. The veteran forward has suited up for 36 games since joining the Sixers. As such, Nick Nurse’s team has struggled to make an impact in an ever-improving Eastern Conference.

Now, the Sixers face the harsh reality that George could be forced to miss even more time. A recent report by ESPN’s Shams Charania noted how George is receiving pain-killing injections due to an injury in his left finger. Following the Sixers’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Feb. 20, George confirmed Charania’s report to be true.

“I’m hanging in there,” George told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “I’m just trying to give this team everything I have. The report is true. I’m taking some sorts of medicines to kind of, I guess, play through pain. But yeah, I’m going to try to give everything I got.”

George is averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season, shooting 42.8% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range. Those numbers, while respectable, are far lower than Philadelphia would have hoped for. To put things into context, the last time George averaged under 20 points was in 2012-2013, which was his third year in the NBA.

The Sixers currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference. If George is forced to miss more time between now and the end of the season, Philadelphia could choose to shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Sixers’ Joel Embiid is Also Carrying an Injury

Joel Embiid has been struggling with a left knee injury for over a year. He has suited up for 18 games this season and looks miles away from being the MVP talent of two years ago. When speaking to the media after the Sixers loss to Boston, Embiid admitted he needs to ‘fix the problem’ in order to get back to his best.

“The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I’m playing right now,” Embiid said. “It sucks. … I probably need to fix the problem, and then I’ll be back at that level. But it’s hard to have trust when you’re not yourself…I’m not as dominant as I was a couple of months ago, but that doesn’t mean I still can’t have a lot of impact on the game,” Embiid said. “Just me being out there, I think, helps a lot. My presence, my ability to attract double-teams, get guys more shots.”

If this is the version of Embiid the Sixers are going to get until he undergoes another surgery, it makes no sense to keep putting him on the floor. The quicker he has the procedure and hits the rehab trail, the better. After all, the Sixers arent going to win a championship this season, so it’s better to start planning ahead.

Sixers Should Shut Down Their Season

Despite Philadelphia making multiple moves during the summer, it’s clear that this season is lost to injury. Nurse’s team has fought admirably, but it doesn’t have enough star-level upside to compete in a conference that boasts the Celtics, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

As such, it makes more sense for Philadelphia to sit George and Embiid, allowing them to begin getting the treatment they need. Sixers fans may not agree that waiving the white flag this early is the smartest option. However, if the franchise truly believes the current core can compete for a championship when healthy, it’s wise to make moves that can position them for contention next season.

Philadelphia is in a tough spot. If they choose not to shut things down, they’re running the risk of guys making their injuries worse. But if they do, then they’ve got some explaining to do to a fanbase that continues to ride the rollercoaster with them.