Sixers Projected to Draft ‘Crafty’ 19-Year-Old With Jalen Brunson Comparison

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to land a high pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. As long as the Sixers finish with a pick that is sixth or higher, they will keep their selection.

According to a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report’s Zack Buckley, Philadelphia could end up selecting Dylan Harper out of Rutgers. Buckley likened Harper to a young version of Jalen Brunson, who has become a leading star for the New York Knicks.

“Pro Comparison: Jalen Brunson,” Buckley wrote. “Harper pairs phenomenal footwork with craftiness and prodigious scoring ability around the basket. His high-end speed isn’t blazing, but it can feel that way due to his ability to change pace in an instant and his turbo-charged quicks…In a multi-creator offense like Harper would have in Philadelphia, though, he could wreak havoc as a wing-creator who isn’t overtaxed on offense and is therefore able to give more consistent defensive effort than he showed at Rutgers.”

Harper, 19, played in 29 collegiate games this season, starting 28. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Harper shot 33.3% from 3-point range and 48.4% from the field.

As a multi-level scorer, Harper could thrive in a rotation that also features legitimate stars such as Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. He would be more than capable of attacking any space a defense left open.

Sixers Could Struggle to Trade Embiid or George

According to Tyrone Johnson of 97.5 The Fanatic, the Sixers are unlikely to enter into a roster rebuild. Johnson believes that both Embiid and George lack tade value around the NBA, which is why the Sixers are likely to re-tool, rather than rebuild.

“Any conversation that’s about changing this roster, that involves trading people and getting something back with value, is crazy,” Johnson said. “…Paul George won’t get you a stack of phonebooks. And no one cares about phonebooks anymore. Joel Embiid right now would get you a broken-down car with no engine.”

Johnson continued.

“I’m not suggesting that this is a great situation that the Sixers are in. But this notion that you can just move on from Embiid, and someone else is going to take him on. And, you’re gonna get something back that’s gonna help you win, is beyond ridiculous. Honestly, to say it out loud would be disrespectful to the audience.”

Harper, while young, could be a strong addition to a re-tooling Sixers roster. His rookie contract would be cost-controlled, and he would add some much-needed offensive versatility to the rotation.

Sixers to Keep Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse

During an April 14 episode of the “Stephen A. Smith Show,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that both Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse will be with the Sixers franchise next season.

“I was mildly surprised, but I found out — I heard — that ownership was on board, agreed with, and endorsed (signed off, whatever you want to call it) the moves that they made last year,” Windhorst said. “And the two big ones are obviously signing Paul George and extending Joel Embiid.”

Nurse isn’t known for his ability to develop young talent. However, as one of the better coaches in the NBA, there is a lot a player like Harper could learn from him. Nevertheless, if the Sixers have another tough year, changes will likely be on the horizon. As such, expect Philadelphia to be a pressure-filled environment next season. Only winning can solve the issues staring Morey and Nurse in the face.