Sixers Release Official Update on Joel Embiid Post-Surgery

Joel Embiid played just 19 games for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. The Sixers’ former MVP was shut down due to a persistent knee injury and has been awaiting surgery.

According to an official update from the franchise, Embiid’s surgery was successfully completed on Friday, April 11. The team provided a short statement, noting Embiid will be re-evaluated by the team in six weeks.

“Joel Embiid underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday,” The Sixers reported. “The procedure was performed at NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow. Embiid will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks.”

Embiid will undoubtedly be hoping this surgery fixes the lingering issues with his knee. The veteran big man has been vocal about his desire to win a championship. Unfortunately, the Sixers are constructed around his world-class skill set, and without Embiid at full strength, the franchise isn’t built for postseason success.

Furthermore, Embiid isn’t the only player who needs to come back healthy next season. Paul George was disappointing throughout his debut season with the franchise, and was also shut down due to injury. Tyrese Maxey has also missed 22 games due to a finger issue.

Nick Nurse Provides Few Details on Embiid

When speaking to the media on April 11, Nick Nurse was unable to provide any additional information on Embiid’s status. The veteran head coach re-iterated that the surgery was a success, and at present, everyone is happy with the potential for a full recovery.

Nurse has endured a difficult season. He has been dealt a tough hand, with a disjointed, top-heavy roster that has disintegrated due to multiple injury issues. The former championship-winning head coach will undoubtedly be hoping for an easier run toward the postseason during the 2025-26 campaign.

Embiid Previously Clashed With Sixers Over Injury

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Embiid and the Sixers front office have disagreed over the best path forward in terms of his injury and recovery throughout this season.

“There was some tension there between Joel Embiid and that front office, from my understanding,” Charania said on an April 3 episode of NBA Today. “The team believed he needed to play at some points of the season, that he needed to get his conditioning right through playing and getting better that way. He felt like he needed surgery. He ends up getting the surgery.”

Now that Embiid’s surgery is wrapped up, the focus will be on getting him healthy ahead of next season. Ideally, giving Embiid plenty of time to work on his fitness and conditioning during preseason. Because if Embiid is back at 100%, the Sixers will be a totally different team later this year.