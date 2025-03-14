Sixers Sign Championship Winning Forward to 10-Day Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed former Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett to a 10-day deal. According to Keith Pompy of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers were granted a hardship exemption to get the deal over the line.

Philadelphia is dealing with a string of injury issues. Brissett, 26, will bring energy, physicality and championship experience to Nick Nurse’s team.

“The Sixers are signing Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract, according to sources,” Pomepy posted on X. “The Sixers were granted a roster hardship exception to sign an additional player to a 10-day contract.”

Brissett has been a free agent since leaving the Celtics in the summer. He has spent time in the G-League, awaiting another shot in the NBA. Last season, he played in 55 regular-season games for Boston. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds. Furthermore, Brissett also suited up for 10 postseason games as Boston stormed to a championship.

Nurse will likely embrace the physicality and intensity Brissett will bring to the rotation off the bench. It’s also worth noting that Brissett is a versatile defender. He can guard multiple positions, is strong and explosive, and has good size at 6-foot-7.

Sixers Waiting on Paul George Update

On Thursday, March 13, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Paul George is consulting with doctors over his knee and groin injuries.

“Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure, sources told ESPN,” Charania reported. “A decision is expected early next week as George meets with doctors to finalize the best route, sources said…According to sources, he took painkilling injections for five consecutive games before the NBA All-Star break in February.”

George will likely be sidelined until those doctors have provided feedback on how to proceed. As such, there’s a growing chance George will be shut down for the remainder of the season. The Sixers are already without Joel Embiid. Losing George would all but confirm the franchise’s disastrous season is over.

Sixers Urged to Improve Front Court

While Brissett is unlikely to stick beyond a 10-day deal, he could put himself in position to earn a contract in the summer. In a March 2 article for ESPN, long-time analyst Kevin Pelton urged the franchise to improve its front court rotation during the offseason. Brissett would be a strong addition to a new-look Sixers rotation.

“Although depth wasn’t the primary reason for Philadelphia’s failure, it disappointed nonetheless,” Pelton wrote on March 2. “Backup centers Andre Drummond and Adem Bona haven’t provided the cover the 76ers expected behind Embiid, and Caleb Martin wasn’t the strong role player Philadelphia expected. As a result, the Sixers have given more than 3,500 minutes to players my metric rates below replacement level this season, the league’s eighth-highest total.”

Whatever happens this summer, Daryl Morey has his work cut out. He invested heavily into the Sixers during the offseason. Those investments have failed to pay dividends. As such, he must pivot quickly and decisively.

High-energy bench contributors such as Brissett are integral depth pieces to a championship core. It’s fair to expect sweeping changes to the Sixers rotation in the coming months.