Sixers Tipped as Draft Fit for Sharp-Shooting Freshman

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to have a top-tier pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Given the nature of the lottery, there’s a chance the Sixers could be picking with one of the first three selections on draft night.

Of course, the Sixers must also prepare for all eventualities. As such, it’s worth looking at who Philadelphia could select if they ended up with the fourth, fifth, or even sixth pick. According to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin, Tre Johnson out of Texas would be a solid fit.

“A freshman for the Longhorns, Johnson knows how to put the ball in the basket, and would be a nice addition to Philadelphia at the wing spots,” Carling wrote. “…Johnson scores well on the move and is an efficient 3-point shooter. He is a guy who can take over games in the blink of an eye and would be able to complement Philadelphia’s stars.”

Johnson had an impressive collegiate season for the Longhorns. He averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting an impressive 39.7% from 3-point range. Philadelphia could use a multi-level scorer who excels off-ball, especially if the star trio of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid are all healthy.

Sixers Could Target Ace Bailey

If Philadelphia does land a top-three pick (that isn’t first overall), Derek Parker of NBA Draft on SI believes the front office should target Rutgers standout Ace Bailey.

“The Sixers have a higher chance of landing a top-three pick than everyone thought coming into the season,” Parker wrote. “And Bailey would fit like an essential glove in their core. The team has play-makers in Embiid, Maxey, and even last year’s rookie in Jared McCain, so Bailey would be able to fire up plenty of shots off-ball.”

Bailey, 18, has a significant amount of potential and could be a high-ceiling prospect in what projects to be a loaded draft class. Bailey would provide immediate help in terms of rim pressure while also being a potential star of the future.

Sixers’ Nick Nurse Earns Praise

Whoever the Sixers end up drafting will inherit Nick Nurse as their new head coach. Nurse, a former championship-winning coach with the Toronto Raptors, is one of the more innovative coaches in the NBA. His tutelage could provide a solid baseline for an incoming rookie.

During a recent media availability, Quentin Grimes, a standout under Nurse this season, praised Philadelphia’s head coach.

“He’s a really good coach,” Grimes said, via Ky Carlin of SixersWire. “A really good X’s and O’s, really detailed, preparation, and everything. Gets us ready to play every single game. He knows exactly the game plan. Just injuries kind of bogged that down a little bit, not able to play with everybody at full strength, but he’s a really good coach. I mean, he won the championship for a reason. So you can definitely tell he has really good habits as a head coach. Definitely.”

Nurse will have a tough job next season. Not only will he need to balance developing some fresh young talent, but he must also coach a team toward a championship. Of course, Daryl Morey must play his part by revamping the supporting cast. Nevertheless, the Sixers have an opportunity to draft a player who could become an integral part of the team’s future.

After all the disappointment of this season, that should be enough to get the fanbase excited.