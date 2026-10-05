Sixers Hit With Troubling News Surrounding LeBron James’ Health

The Philadelphia 76ers have received a concerning update on LeBron James before his first regular season with the franchise.

James is entering his 24th NBA season at 41. According to ESPN, he is dealing with chronic arthritis in his left foot and sciatica in his lower back.

Neither issue has ruled him out, but both add to Philadelphia’s workload concerns.

Chronic Issues Behind LeBron James’ Daily Routine

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin detailed James’ first training camp with Philadelphia.

His workday reportedly begins around 7:45 a.m., well before the team’s scheduled practice. 6abc Philadelphia

James works with longtime athletic trainer Mike Mancias on stretching, activation and other treatment.

Special attention is being paid to his left foot, which has chronic arthritis.

His lower back is also being monitored after sciatica forced him to miss the first month of last season.

McMenamin’s reporting shows how much preparation is required to keep James ready. Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe also discussed seeing James at the facility early.

“He was in there before everybody,” Edgecombe said, per McMenamin. “As usual.”

That is encouraging. James is clearly committed to maintaining his body. It also shows why Philadelphia must be careful with his workload.

Why The Sixers Need To Be Careful

Head coach Nick Nurse has already said James’ workload will be carefully managed this season.

The Sixers have discussed how to handle James and Joel Embiid during back-to-backs.

The latest ESPN report fits into that plan. The concern is not simply whether James can play. It is whether Philadelphia can keep him healthy for the games that matter most.

James provided an encouraging sign over the weekend. During Philadelphia’s October 3 open scrimmage, he threw down an alley-oop dunk, hit a 3-pointer and made plays alongside the team’s stars.

“It’d be good to get out there with some of our guys to just get a rhythm,” James said, per the NBA.

“At the same time, also not overdo it. We’re putting a lot into our practices right now. We’re fine-tuning what we want to do once the game comes. I think there will be opportunities once we get out there in the preseason.”

That context matters. There is no report saying James has suffered a new injury or is expected to miss the start of the season.

Still, chronic arthritis and a history of sciatica are issues the Sixers cannot ignore.